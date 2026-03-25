Meet the Women Who Are Running the F1 Grid

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The world of motorsport has grown at an extremely quick rate in the last several years, with more and more fans watching every race and aspiring professionals looking for their place on the grid.

Most motorsport classes, such as Formula 1 (F1), are still extremely male-dominated in terms of fans, professionals, and drivers, but women are becoming more and more present on the grid.

During the 2025 F1 season, three out of four new fans were women, and while women are still disproportionately underrepresented in teams, a 2022 report claims that women make up 30.4% of employees.

The introduction of more women working in motorsports like F1 is not only incredibly inspirational for young women watching the sport, but also for the advancement of the industry in new and innovative ways.

As an avid F1 fan myself, I can confirm that I’m much more likely to support teams that have a strong female presence on their staff, and it makes me so happy to see more women hard at work when watching on Sunday mornings.

Here are some of the women working in teams and F1 media that make me proud to be a woman engaged in motorsport!

Laura Müller

Laura Müller is a race engineer for the Haas F1 Team, and even more impressively, she’s the first-ever full-time female engineer for any F1 team. Originally from Germany, Müller works on the pit wall of every race, starting in this role during the 2025 season as race engineer for driver Esteban Ocon.

Haas is one of the smaller teams on the grid, but has one of the strongest presences of women in their workforce. The American team has reported having women working in every department, with Müller being a leading example in her role.

While we’re only two races into the season, Haas currently sits at fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, so it’ll be exciting to see how the team progresses in the rest of the season and how Müller supports them in that journey.

Hannah Schmitz

Anyone who knows anything about F1 knows about Hannah Schmitz and how she’s one of the most dominant strategists in the history of the sport. The British engineer is the Head of Race Strategy for Red Bull Racing and has contributed to six Constructors’ and eight Drivers’ Championships.

Many think that speed and driver skills are what win Grand Prixs, but strategy plays a massive role, and many teams and drivers have had their race leads taken away from poor strategy. Schmitz ensures that doesn’t happen at Red Bull. They’re one of the most dominant teams on the grid in the past decade, and Schmitz is very much to thank for their success.

Schmitz also shares a great honor with Müller, as the pair had a turn named after them prior to the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, a testament to their roles in the advancement of women in motorsport.

Ruth Buscombe

Ruth Buscombe is a household name in the F1 community for all the roles she’s held in the sport. Buscombe began her time in F1 at Ferrari as a race strategist before moving to Haas to work as the team’s strategy engineer. She then found herself at Sauber, now Audi, where she worked as Head of Race Strategy for many years.

In 2024, Buscombe found herself in a different F1 role, away from the teams and into the media. She now works for F1 TV as a broadcaster, analyst, and strategist, often providing much-needed insight to viewers and commentators on what’s happening during the race.

Susie Wolff

Susie Wolff is on her way to becoming a legend, making a massive impact in motorsport as a whole. As the most recent woman to drive an F1 car during a race weekend, she’s often the first woman in the sport many learn about, but she’s also ensuring she won’t be the last.

In 2023, Wolff was appointed Managing Director of the F1 Academy, an all-female racing category to increase visibility and the experience of women in motorsport. Now in its fourth season, the class of drivers has brought countless new fans to the sport, with many of the drivers entering other racing categories like endurance, rally, and more.

Wolff has played a major role in the success of the program, serving as the perfect example of not letting the status quo prevent you from achieving your dreams.

These four women are really just the tip of the iceberg in the complicated history of women in F1, but there’s plenty more history to be made in the future!

The F1 season will continue on March 29 at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the F1 Academy completing its second round at the Canadian Grand Prix in late May.

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