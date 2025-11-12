Marvel’s 2026 Era Is About To Change Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2025 was an iconic year for Marvel. As a girl who grew up watching all of their movies because my dad is the biggest superhero geek ever, I was always excited for a new Avengers movie. The saga that lasted for almost an entire decade (not including individual movies) has come to an end, and we’re now introduced to a new era.

We’ve had three really important movies this year that set up the scene for what comes next. Captain America: Brave New World, which introduced Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which brought pivotal characters to life from the cartoons. From what it looks like, there’s a big possibility that those characters will be a part of the new era of the Avengers.

Although I’m very excited for the new Avengers movie to come out, one of my favorite sequels ever is also coming to the movies, so buckle up. Let’s talk about what’s coming up next and what we know so far.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Controversial opinion: I love Tom Holland as Peter Parker. He has so much charisma and is truly the personification of the awkward and friendly Spider-Man. His incredible chemistry with Zendaya is just the cherry on top.

His Spider-Man movies have been so entertaining, and I’m excited to finally see a Peter Parker movie that gets out of the trilogy and comes out with a fourth iteration.

Based on the comics storyline and where we left off with Spider-Man: No Way Home, this should be a re-establishment of a “back-to-basics” status quo for Peter, with major changes to his life. The biggest one: the fact that no one in his life remembers him.

I’m so excited to see what they’ll make out of this movie. It’s coming out on July 31, 2026, right on time for me to watch it around 25 times before classes start.

Avengers: Doomsday

I gasped so loudly when Robert Downey Jr. took off Doctor Doom’s mask at Comic-Con 2024. I screamed when he said, “New mask, same task.” This is so iconic yet so confusing. How is he supposed to get away with playing Doom while still reminding us of the pain of losing Iron Man?

This movie is set to be released on Dec. 18, 2026, and it’s currently still being filmed, meaning that there’s no official trailer. But if you know anything about Marvel fans, we live off the past comics and the voices in our heads, so you bet there’s been a lot of talking and predictions going on.

I’ve personally heard some very interesting theories, but somehow the movie should include all of the universe’s heroes and explain this insanely complicated timeframe. I bet there’ll be a lot of deaths. It means it’ll be exciting and heartbreaking, like most Marvel movies.

This movie is supposed to finally answer all of our questions and tie together the different universes after all the time jumps and chaos the last Avengers went through. With a sequel already on the way, and possibly being filmed back-to-back, I’m literally counting down the days until it comes out.

We’ll surely see some of our old and loved cast, and as far as the comics go, we might see all of them, apart from previous deaths and actor releases. I’m personally hoping we do. Although I’m excited to see the “New Avengers” and what the Russo Brothers will do with this new era, I fear I’m still at the restaurant.

The official first trailer is speculated to be coming out alongside the new Avatar: Fire and Ash in late December.

Marvel TV Shows Coming Up

If I could have my way, we’d have 10 more movies coming out instead of shows, but the 2026 lineup is actually looking really good.

Starting with Wonder Man premiering on Jan. 27, 2026, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Mar. 4, 2026. The second seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men ’97 are also projected to come out next year, with no release date announced yet.

VisionQuest, which will dive deeper into Vision’s post-WandaVision story, is planned for release on mid-end of 2026, and there’s a rumored Punisher special set to bring back Marvel’s grittier edge coming out next year as well.

What’s coming up next

There will also be another Avengers movie coming out in 2027. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on Dec. 17, 2027. Rumors say Doctor Strange 3, Scarlet Witch, and Thor 5 might be in the works, too, but Marvel is doing a great job keeping all the action under wraps. Until then, I’ll just be making up scenes in my head.

