Which Marvel Character Are You Based on Your Residence Hall

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken over pop culture in the past two decades, introducing hundreds of characters into their universe. They have characters who are normal people, army-trained assassins, and 100-year-old super soldiers designed to stop a war.
All these characters offer highs and lows in their personalities. Some are purely evil, while others begin as narcissistic individuals who later save the universe. Each character has a unique storyline, plot twist, and development that the fans never expect.
Some MCU fans dislike recent character additions. They see them as unnecessary or complicated, not contributing to the plot. Despite this, many original characters have been favorites for decades and are still seen highly within the MCU fanbase.
If you’re a huge Marvel fan and have always wanted to know which character you are, keep reading!
- azalea & Magnolia halls
-
Due to their vast popularity, these dorms are like Tony Stark, or Iron Man. Azalea and Magnolia are at the same level of popularity as Tony Stark, and many people love them. They both have ups and downs but are more popular than any other dorm or MCU character.
- dorman & deviney halls
-
Dorman and Deviney are seen as a step below Magnolia and Azalea, much like Steve Rogers, or Captain America. Although he remains a beloved and powerful character, Rogers is often considered second to Tony Stark in the MCU.
- landis hall
-
Landis Hall, home to the Honors students dedicated to their academics and careers, is like Bruce Banner, the Hulk. Both are intelligent individuals who have a drive to succeed. While no students in Landis Hall have exposed themselves to Gamma Radiation, they still share many qualities with Banner.
- wildwood hall
-
Wildwood Hall, one of the older yet more popular dorms, is like Thor, the Asgardian god of thunder. Thor is an older character and one of the most powerful in the MCU. Wildwood’s two sections make it a larger, more powerful dorm, much like Thor’s age and strength contribute to his intimidating presence.
- jennie murphree hall
-
Jennie Murphree Hall, originally an all-girls hall, is like Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow.
Romanoff is one of the original six and a potent S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who exemplifies women’s strength. This makes her a perfect fit for Jennie Murphree, where influential women once resided.
- salley hall
-
Salley Hall receives mixed reviews — some students love it, others dislike it, and no freshman ranks it as their top choice. This makes Salley Hall similar to Loki, who also has his highs and lows. Some fans and MCU characters love Loki, while others despise his actions. Despite this, Loki has begun to redeem himself in his television show, just as Salley Hall seems to be gaining more popularity.
- broward & gilchrist halls
-
Broward and Gilchrist are Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier. These dorms are some of the oldest on campus, and Bucky Barnes is over 100 years old.
Not only are they similar in age, but these dorms are both named after former governors, and Barnes is said to be a government official in the latest MCU project Thunderbolts.
- degraff hall
-
Since Degraff is across Tennessee Street, students often forget it exists. Clint Barton, or Hawkeye, is one character the MCU frequently leaves out. Not because he isn’t strong but because he has a family he cares for and wants to spend time with.
The forgettable nature of Degraff doesn’t make it any less important, just as Hawkeye is an essential character, even though he didn’t get much screen time in the past.
- bryan & cawthon halls
-
Bryan and Cawthon are similar to Rhodey (War Machine) because both dorms are named after individuals involved with the government. Bryan was named after a US Senator, and Cawthon was named after the woman who initiated the Student Government Association. Just like Rhodey, who had strong ties to the government throughout the MCU, these dorms have clear links to the government.
- reynolds hall
-
Reynolds Hall is easily forgotten, so it’s Peter Parker, or Spider-Man. Not because MCU fans often forget Parker, but because Doctor Strange erases everyone’s memories of him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although FSU students’ memories of Reynolds haven’t been wiped, it tends to be forgotten when discussing the best or worst dorms.
- MCCOLLUM, RAGANS, ROGERS & TRADITIONS HALLs
-
The apartment-like halls are similar to those of Doctor Stephen Strange because they joined the group late, but many people still praise them. Like Doctor Strange, who entered the MCU later than most characters, these hells have become some of the most popular despite their later arrival.
- off-campus
-
Not all FSU students live on campus; many upperclassmen choose to live off campus in apartments or houses with friends. This is similar to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Each member is unique and brings their personality to the Avengers when they join forces. But, before teaming up, their movies are just as engaging, and their characters are just as enjoyable.
- Sorority or Fraternity house
-
In-house living can be overlooked but remains popular with those in Greek life. This is like Wanda before she became the Scarlet Witch. Much like in-house living, Wanda’s true potential was often hidden, and she was never fully recognized as a hero, just as in-house living may not get the attention it deserves despite its popularity within Greek life.
If you didn’t see your housing listed above, please assign yourself your favorite MCU character! But, if you did see your housing, I hope you enjoyed the MCU character that most relates to your housing!
