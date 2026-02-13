An Introduction to Malcolm Todd

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Malcolm “Todd” Hobert, a Los Angeles native, recently went viral on TikTok for his song “Chest Pain (I Love).” At only 22 years old, Todd has already built an impressive discography featuring two albums, numerous EPs, and singles. His fresh take on indie pop sparked widespread interest, and now many people are left wondering: Who is Malcolm Todd?

A bit of background

In 2022 and 2023, Todd released his first two EPs, gaining a small following through social media promotion. His first breakthrough came with his 2023 single, “Art House,” which gained popularity through a series of TikTok teasers.

He released “Sweet Boy” and “Roommates” as singles a few months later, including them as the primary tracks of his first album, Sweet Boy, in 2024. This album marked the beginning of his rise to fame, and he’s only grown in popularity since.

Todd didn’t stop there; he followed up with a few more singles throughout 2024 and eventually released his most recent album.

Malcolm Todd, and its extended edition, Malcolm Todd (still), were released in 2025 and contained his hit “Chest Pain (I Love).” This song became his most listened to and officially put him on the map, ranking No. 68 on the Billboard Hot 100.

While many artists peak after going viral, Todd has only begun his rise to the top. So, what sets him apart?

He’s “Original.”

As a smaller artist, Todd has gone through the growing pains of gaining a following. In his song “Harry Styles,” he struggles with the pressure to conform to expectations that the industry and listeners place on him. He’s frequently been compared to Steve Lacey, and while they share a similar energy, each has their own distinct style.

The music Todd creates is intimate and personal, blending creative lyrics and strong instrumentals in every song. He sings about his experiences with love, heartbreak, and life as a singer. Though these topics can be heavy, Todd makes it impossible to sit still when listening to his songs. Every time I listen to his music, I end up dancing around my room, singing at the top of my lungs.

His music is perfect for yearners, situationship final bosses, and even people in committed relationships. Todd has a way of relating to every listener and isn’t afraid to show both the ups and the downs that come with love. The relatability of his songs makes them extremely catchy, leaving me with at least one song on repeat at all times.

Todd, like many Gen Z music artists, is very active on social media. As a small indie artist, he gained popularity and won hearts with his lighthearted, unserious music videos. The low-budget videos originally heavily featured his roommates (specifically in the “Roommates” music video) and were typically unrelated to the actual songs, which are usually devastatingly heartfelt.

One of his most viewed videos is “4Me 4Me,” in which he shows his love for the late Queen of England, Elizabeth II.

His Success Story

2025 marked the beginning of Todd’s rise, and his artistry continues to gain recognition. He was chosen to perform at Tyler, The Creator’s annual festival, Camp Flog Gnaw, in 2025. He joined artists like Kali Uchis, Childish Gambino, Doechii, and A$AP Rocky at Dodger Stadium, going back to his Los Angeles roots.

On Jan. 30, Don Toliver released his newest album, which features Todd in his opening song, “E85.” The iconic instrumentals from Todd’s hit “Chest Pain (I Love)” perfectly complement Don Toliver’s signature rap style.

Most recently, Todd joined Role Model’s performance on Feb. 7, as his “Sally” of the night. This collaboration is a perfect representation of my Spotify Wrapped, and yes, I did have major FOMO!

If you haven’t already listened to Malcolm Todd, I can’t recommend him enough. His music perfectly captures the beauty, pain, and messiness of love and life, without taking itself too seriously. Malcolm Todd’s music was made for dancing, so listen, sing, dance, and enjoy!

