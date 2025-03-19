Love Lost in the Feed: How Social Media is Killing Romance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Remember when love seemed more…mysterious? Every glance, touch, and handwritten note felt magical. It was a dream to meet your perfect soulmate and someday become a couple. Fast forward to today, and all that romance has gone digital. Now, it’s all about swiping right, posting the perfect pictures on your Instagram, and tagging your significant other in “couple goals” TikToks.

Has social media made finding romance more exciting, or has it stripped it of its magic? Between the pressure of finding your perfect match on dating apps in today’s society and making sure you post your significant other enough times to convince your followers of your devotion, it’s worth asking: is social media slowly killing romance as we know it?

Swiping Away the Spark

Finding your forever partner is no longer like the movies. You don’t lock eyes across a crowded jazz club like in La La Land, share a passionate kiss in the rain like in The Notebook, or win someone over with a poem like in 10 Things I Hate About You. Instead, many young adults today spend their time swiping away on dating apps, hoping for a match. It’s all about finding the perfect pictures to make your profile the best and waiting for digital Prince Charming to sweep you off your feet…or at least ask for your Snapchat.

It’s no longer the day and age where you meet someone in person, and you both get nervous about asking each other out and have a meet-cute story to tell your family and friends. Today, nearly 61 percent of people meet online.

The worst part? It can be pretty difficult to meet up with someone you met on a dating app. This can cause disconnection and anxiety that eventually ends the potential relationship. This doesn’t only apply to dating apps, however. Many couples today communicate mainly online, with the occasional in-person date. The same problems apply, such as boredom, stress, and loneliness that eventually end in a breakup.

Jealousy and Temptation Online

Unfortunately, it’s common to see other influencers, couples, and models on social media showcasing their so-called perfect lives. This constant exposure can lead people to unhealthy comparisons, often resulting in insecurities about their relationships.

Additionally, 70 percent of young adults ages 18 to 29 admit to checking the social media profiles of ex-relationships. This adds yet another layer of emotional strain to couples today; the cycle of comparison can easily create cracks in even the strongest of relationships.

Finally, as much as it sucks, social media makes it much easier for people to cheat. People are just one DM, snap, or Tinder download away from breaking the trust of their significant other without ever leaving their house. The constant accessibility to others online creates an environment where temptation is quite literally in the palm of your hand. One momentary lapse of judgment can lead to serious consequences for the relationship.

Don’t Lose Hope

Even though social media can make romance feel shallow and disconnected, it’s important to remember that real love still exists. While swiping and posting might be part of today’s dating world, there are still those genuine, old-fashioned connections out there waiting to be discovered.

Love isn’t dead, it’s just more complicated, but it’s worth fighting for when you find the right person.

