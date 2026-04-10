Listen Up! Covers I Actually Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m always looking for new music, and if you are too, then this space is for you! I started my musical expansion journey in 2018 after finally making enough babysitting money to allocate some to buying my first month of Spotify Premium (it was between that or the Fortnite Battle Pass). I was sick of listening to my dad’s commercial break-filled Sirius XM and set out to listen to everything I’d never heard before. Now I’d like to share that world with you!

For a long time, I was a hater of song covers. Recently, my eyes were opened to covers through flipturn’s Burnout Days (Reimagined) album, where every song was a cover of a song off their own album by a different band. I felt it was really well done, and after that, I found some really great covers I love!

I was honestly surprised to see how many bands and artists I like have covered songs I love. Opening my eyes to covers has really led me to find a lot of cool new music.

“Window” covered by lighthearted This first cover is from flipturn’s Burnout Days (Reimagined) album mentioned above. It’s funny because I honestly didn’t like this song in flipturn’s original Burnout Days album, but this cover really speaks to me. I like the changes with the instrumentals, and lighthearted’s singer is super talented! This cover does a great job of beautifully remaking the song and bringing a new perspective to it. “Don’t Smile” covered by Daily J I really like the band Daily J, so when I saw they covered Sabrina Carpenter’s “Don’t Smile,” I was so excited! They brought a fun new feeling to it with their surf rock sound as opposed to Carpenter’s very pop vibe. “Moon River” covered by Frank Ocean I was listening to this song for years, and I actually didn’t even know this was a cover! Frank Ocean’s unique, emotion-filled sound really took this song to a new level. It’s a beautiful song, and I enjoy the changes made from the original. “Happiness” covered by The Belair Lip Bombs The 1975’s “Happiness” covered by The Belair Lip Bombs is so good. I love their version of it so much. They kept The 1975 feel and sound to it, so when I first heard the cover, I thought it sounded familiar. They really did a great job, and I can’t stop listening to it. “Wild Horses” by The Sundays “Wild Horses” is an all-time favorite song of mine. The Rolling Stones’ version gives a sad cowboy walking through the wild west vibe, and The Sundays’ cover really played with the sound while keeping it just as emotional. Both are really great in their own ways, and I like how different they both are!

Covers shouldn’t be overlooked. Sometimes they can be just as good or even better than the original! Here are my top covers to try out and add to your summer playlist.

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