Your Sabrina Carpenter Song Based on Your Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Ever felt like a Sabrina Carpenter song was written just for you? Whether you’re an aspiring artist or a future doctor, there’s a pop track of hers that perfectly suits your major. Speaking as a personal fan of her music, I’ve gathered up a short list of songs I would pair with certain studies based on nothing but my own opinion. So, let’s dive in!

Political Science: “Good Graces”

Political science (our future lawyers, legal assistants, and political consultants) is the perfect match for “Good Graces.” You might try to mistake their nice for naive, but they’re anything but. Trained to analyze conflict and law, political science majors are well-rehearsed when it comes to navigating tense situations, identifying hidden agendas, and, of course, maintaining their composure under pressure. You’ll definitely want to stay in their good graces!

Media Communications: “Bad Reviews”

Let’s be honest; even the title “Bad Reviews” screams journalism and all things media. Similar to the reality of the major itself, this song perfectly reflects the challenges of handling criticism and public perception. Just as Carpenter acknowledges her lack of good judgment in the bridge of the song, journalists must also confront their biases, mistakes, and the fact that even their best efforts can receive “bad reviews.” After all, while our pop star princess prefers her songs short and sweet, these majors will keep a story full and complete.

Marketing: “Espresso”

Being one of Carpenter's most famous hits, it makes sense to place "Espresso" here. With her viral music video, Dunkin endorsements, and record-breaking Spotify streams, "Espresso" tops the charts across the board with its success. This combination of strategic branding and widespread engagement is a textbook example of how to create the ultimate marketing powerhouse.

Philosophy: “Thumbs”

All about examining life’s deeper meanings and understanding the motives behind actions, I think that philosophy is the perfect pick for one of her most original hits. The song questions why people judge others based on superficial measures, emphasizing philosophical debates about ethics and morality. One lyric says, “Don’t march to the beat of that drum, don’t be one of them people just twiddlin’ them thumbs.” Part of the message is tied to rejecting conformity because life is too short to be a part of the cookie-cutter crowd; thus, it’s a perfect choice for these majors who are curious about exploring human existence.

Public Relations: “Please, Please, Please”

PR teams often play a significant role in shaping an artist's public image, so I associate "Please, Please, Please" as a plea from not just Carpenter but also her publicists. After all, while her reputation is on the line, so are their jobs. One of her iconic lines, "If you wanna go and be stupid, don't do it in front of me," speaks to the overwhelming pressure of keeping her image intact while trying to experiment romantically as a successful pop star. Please, please, please don't make her team work overtime.

Criminology: “Coincidence”

To highlight the song's irony, criminologists don't believe in coincidences; everything has an underlying truth. The lyrics play with the idea of Carpenter's love interest reconnecting with an old girlfriend being purely random, despite several clues hinting at the obvious: "…now she's in the same damn city on the same damn night." Carpenter's skepticism throughout the song mirrors the same cynical energy found in a courtroom, but the only actual trial is her judgment (hint, hint). I guess you could say she has criminal taste in men.

English: “Dumb & Poetic”

Drawn to the beauty of language and its symbolic essence, I think English majors would appreciate the song's blend of simplicity and complexity. I mean, even the title serves as a crucial juxtaposition. The lyrics, "love everyone is your favorite quotation," suggests that the person is using a superficial quote to appear thoughtful and enlightened when it's really just a projected image of a surface-level persona. This, to me, comes off as a critique from an English major, who would be quick to recognize the use of a cliché as a form of shallowness. Anyone can quote a line, but it takes a true analyst to read between the lines.

STEM: “Busy Woman”

And the crowd is…not surprised. Constantly running at full speed with intense workloads and tight deadlines, these majors aren’t letting you into their calendar just any night. Despite the chaos of keeping up with their busy lives, no one has their priorities in order like they do. Who knows? Maybe they can find time to spare, depending on who’s calling.

Theatre: “Nonsense”