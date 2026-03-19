Letterboxd Monthly Picks: My Top 4 for March

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From a young age, I’ve always been drawn to movies as an art form. However, over the years, I’ve developed a newfound love for watching and dissecting them in my free time. Just two years ago, I began logging new films on Letterboxd and reviewing them, for my own enjoyment and in hopes that other people may check them out themselves.

As we’ve entered another month, there’s a certain air of whimsy and joy now that spring is almost here. The cold weather’s mostly gone, flowers are blooming, and the girls are tanning out on the lawn. I’m personally very glad that winter’s coming to an end.

With a new season around the corner comes new opportunities to do something new. Maybe try out gardening for the first time, go out on a picnic with your friends, and even try on some new outfits. For me, this means checking out new movies for the first time.

If you’re anything like me, there are many movies you’ve been meaning to watch but haven’t gotten to, because of a busy schedule or just forgetting.

Take this as a sign to look over that watchlist again and check out what you’ve added. This may be particularly helpful if you happen to be on Letterboxd, the most popular app covering movies today. Here are my four movie picks you should check out this March!

My Neighbor Totoro (1985) View this post on Instagram I had to start with an animated classic. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, My Neighbor Totoro (1985) follows two young girls who move to a new home with their father, while their mother resides in the hospital due to illness. However, they soon encounter magical creatures in their new home. One of these includes a giant, fluffy spirit that guards the forest named Totoro, who takes the girls on a whimsical adventure. This film is full of imagination and childlike wonder that perfectly captures the whimsy of being a kid. It focuses on the intimate moments shared between friends and family, showing that there’s magic all around us if we choose to see it for ourselves. It’s the perfect comfort watch for any occasion, and a wonderful introduction to the world of Ghibli. If you enjoy stories about magic, wonder, and fantasy, then you’ll love this film. Eternity (2025) View this post on Instagram One of the newest films I’ve watched this year is David Freyne’s Eternity (2025), which stars Elizabeth Olsen, Callum Turner, and Miles Teller. This rom-com features a love triangle, but with a twist. The main character, Joan (played by Olsen), must decide how she’ll spend her eternity: with her husband of 65 years, or her first husband, who died young and waited for her in the afterlife. This film takes the concept of the afterlife and remixes it fascinatingly, as every soul has a week to decide how they’ll spend their eternity following their death. It’s honestly kind of gruesome to think about, but it’s also an idea that hasn’t been explored in this way. It also poses the challenge of being presented with your first love after having experienced a second relationship. Joan must face her first husband and her current husband, quickly learning that this decision is much harder than she could’ve imagined while exploring the vast world of the afterlife. It’s a modern rom-com done right and worth checking out, especially if you’re a fan of romance. Amadeus (1984) View this post on Instagram As implied, Amadeus (1984) is a film focusing on the world-renowned music composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This period drama also tells the story of Antonio Salieri, another music composer who was once held in high esteem by the Viennese emperor, Emperor Joseph II. The movie is told from Salieri’s perspective, as he’s now an old man, and recounts his time as a composer. The focus is specifically on his encounters with a young Mozart. Salieri, who started as a well-regarded composer, is soon upstaged by Mozart and his intricate compositions. The movie illustrates Mozart’s rise to fame and his downfall through the eyes of Salieri, who attempts to stop Mozart from succeeding. It’s a film that goes in truly unexpected directions and features incredible music along with luxurious costuming to portray the 18th century. As someone who grew up with music education, I couldn’t recommend it more. In the Mood for Love (2000) View this post on Instagram This might be the most interesting pick of the four, simply for its pacing and overarching story. In the Mood for Love (2000), directed by Wong Kar-Wai, is set in 1960s Hong Kong and is about Chow Mo-Wan, a journalist who moves to the city with his wife. She’s away often for work, and by chance, Chow befriends Su Li-Zhen, a young woman who lives next door. Both discover that their spouses are cheating on them and must cope with it. However, they both spend more time together and begin to form a connection beyond friendship. I won’t spoil any more of the plot, because it’s best when you go blind. I find this especially true for this film, which surprised me in ways I couldn’t predict. It’s a drama-romance that revels in slower, quieter moments with beautiful cinematography. I personally recommend watching it, regardless of your specific taste in movies. Its portrayal of life in Hong Kong and the interactions between characters make the film beautifully come to life.

Whether you decide to watch these immediately or add them to a long-running watchlist, there’s no better time than discovering new stories.

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