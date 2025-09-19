Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
TikTok image display
TikTok image display
Solen Feyissa via Unsplash
FSU | Culture

Is That an Emotional Support Kangaroo? How AI Changes Media Trust

Nicole Frossard-Reis Student Contributor, Florida State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nowadays, Gen Z’s first news source is social media, specifically TikTok (don’t lie to yourself; we all know denial is a river in Egypt). Social media is free; everybody can post whatever they want, fake or factual. However, the increased accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI) makes it really easy to create content, so most of what we see doesn’t come from a safe and reliable source. 

Among all media platforms, TikTok plays a big role in how AI is changing, how we see the world, and how we trust the media. At least once, you’ve scrolled through TikTok and found an interesting video about horses that starts off looking normal and ends with a horse doing back flips, or a deep fake video with a face filter and a voice over that can easily fool you into thinking it’s your favorite artist, until you hear something totally nonsensical.

If you haven’t faced one of these examples, I’m still sure you’ve seen the “emotional support kangaroo” video. 

The Emotional Support Kangaroo 

This video was posted first on Instagram by visual effects artist Infinity Unreality on May 25, 2025. Soon, it also went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. In the video, the animal is shown at the airport as an “emotional support kangaroo” that needs to board the flight with its owner, but the airline company staff denies its entry onto the airplane. 

Different from the other examples, this video never seemed to be fake or was stated to be AI. This case got so many views; people sympathized with the animal’s owner and with the fact that the kangaroo is holding its own boarding pass.

People were also confused and concerned: Is an emotional kangaroo a thing now? How is he so quiet and patient? How is it even possible to get a ticket to an animal? These questions started to circulate through all the platforms. Finally, it made its way to TV news and magazines such as Forbes, which posted about it being “totally AI-generated.” 

How Can We Tell the Difference? 

These videos are entertaining, but they also blur the small lines between fabrication and authenticity, which has been influencing trust in the media. Gen Z and college students are consuming media more than any other generation before; however, we have the power to ask smarter questions. 

As people and future professionals, we need to have the capability to be rational. Using AI to break down a hard topic or brainstorm is helpful, but to fully create a project, conduct research, or publish something without much information or understanding can make people question all media, AI or not. 

It’s important not to solely rely on one source of information, especially if it comes from a social media platform. The current culture of media trust isn’t just about facts but also about how they’re being delivered. The need for trustworthy media is necessary, and it’s present. Still, AI isn’t going anywhere, and it’s important to change our perspectives to live with that. We must be aware, scroll smart, research, check sources, and check ourselves. 

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest! 

Nicole Frossard-Reis is a junior writer at the Her Campus, FSU chapter. Nicole, or as her little brother calls her “Ni”, was born in Coral Springs in 2003. When she was 5 she moved to her family’s home country, Brazil. As a good Brazilian, “futebol”, Formula 1 and Pão de queijo are some of her passions. Majoring in Media/Communications Studies, she received her Associate degree from Tallahassee State College (TSC) in May 2025, and transferred to Florida State University (FSU) to get her Bachelor’s degree in May 2027. Her goal is to pursue a career in Sports Journalism, traveling all around the world and talking about soccer matches and cars going “vroom vroom” on tracks with weird circle shapes. At the beginning of 2023, Nicole started her YouTube channel commenting about every Formula 1 race on the calendar. On her TikTok she created the “60 seconds behind F1” series of videos during the summer breaks of the F1 season. Being as quick as the cars and making it as simple as possible, she talks about the rules, graphics, curiosities and how the sport works in 60 seconds. Her first experience writing articles was for the Talon, the TSC student-run newspaper. In her free time, Ni loves to spend time with her family, travel, watch Friends (for the 10th time), learn new skills, cultures and languages. She loves to communicate and enjoys learning new things. Nicole is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, and she is entry level in Italian.