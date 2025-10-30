Is Gen Z Redefining What Traveling on a Budget Looks Like?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today’s generation is embracing travel like never before. More young people are choosing to delay, or even forgo, marriage and starting a family, instead prioritizing exploring the world, earning their own money, and living for unforgettable experiences. Unlike the stereotype of impulsive spending, Gen Z travelers are redefining what it means to explore.

We’re financially savvy, often choosing meaningful cultural experiences over flashy luxury. In a survey to help understand Gen Z travel habits, “82% of Gen Z travelers prioritize affordability when booking trips.”

Even from my own experiences, my friends and I love to map out the specific events we want to invest in, whether that’s a DJ performance, a boat day trip, or a zip-line adventure. We’ll spend hours researching, scrolling through TikTok for recommendations, and reading reviews so we can book those experiences in advance and make them worth every penny.

The survey also found that “84% of travelers use social media for travel inspiration,” and honestly, that couldn’t be more accurate. However, here’s the twist: while we’ll splurge on those bucket-list moments, we’re total pros at cutting corners elsewhere.

Flights, meals, shopping, tours, anything else that goes into a post-worthy trip around the world, that’s where the hacks come in. One of my favorite travel hacks is joining free walking tours, where a local shows you all the best spots in town and not just the tourist traps.

You get insider tips on where to eat, shop, and explore, often places you’d never find in a quick Google search. Who knows, you may even get a view of an extremely popular area, like Mount Fuji, where no one else is, and the clouds don’t touch!

Budgeting Like a Gen Z Traveler

When it comes to travel, we’ve mastered the art of spending smart and splurging strategically, so here are a few tried-and-true hacks to get you through your trip:

Free Walking Tours

Wherever you’re going in the world, there will most likely be a free walking tour that you can hop into. These are usually hosted by locals, people who will always know the best hidden gems. However, make sure you have some kind of cash on hand, as these tours are often tip-based.

TikTok Travel Inspiration

We Gen-Zers don’t just scroll for fun; we can build entire itineraries from our For You Pages and favorite creators’ feeds for recommendations. Especially look for those creators who don’t gatekeep the good restaurants and view areas.

Street Food

If you’ve walked down the streets of any major city, you’re no stranger to the concept of street food. These vendors are great alternatives to restaurants, and are way cheaper, too! They’re often also more authentic to the cuisine served in that country, as they’re run by locals sharing family recipes or something they came up with using local ingredients.

Splurge Where You Can

When we keep our budget secure and follow it to a T, we can have the budget to splurge on the more “luxury” experiences. Save on that hotel or Airbnb so you can say yes to boat days, concerts, and adventures to romanticize.

Book Smart, Not Last-Minute

When it comes to going home after a long adventure, make sure you plan your flights in advance. Use websites and flight apps to track deals on certain days that can help you save hundreds on that trip back home.

This past summer, my friends and I put these hacks into action while traveling across Europe and saved hundreds of dollars along the way. Europe is incredibly easy to travel through, with many countries just an hour’s flight apart.

By tracking flights and staying flexible with our destinations, we were able to see so much more without draining our bank accounts. For example, while I was living in Barcelona, I took a spontaneous weekend trip to Faro, Portugal, after spotting a cheap flight.

Not only did I save money, but avoiding major tourist hotspots gave me a more authentic experience, with stunning beaches, peaceful streets, and breathtaking views that felt worlds away from the crowds.

All in all, while Gen Z might be stepping away from the so-called “traditional path” many of our parents followed, we’re finding creative ways to see the world and prioritize the experiences that matter most to us. We’re proving that travel isn’t just for the rich or retired, it’s for anyone willing enough to plan it right.

