If you’re anything like me, you save packing for trips until the last minute. It doesn’t matter where I’m going, I’ll be scrambling to figure out what I need the night before I leave. After some particularly close calls, I decided to keep my bag packed. Now, I only have to grab some last-minute items before I hit the road. Here’s what I’m packing for my future trips:

Travel Bags

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BÉIS (@beis) One of the most important parts of traveling is having a trusty bag. This bag must be spacious yet small enough that it isn’t a chore to lug around everywhere. For shorter trips, I tend to use my ancient Vera Bradley duffel. While these bags can be a little pricey, Vera Bradley makes products that last, so investing in one is far worth it in my opinion. For longer trips, I opt for my BÉIS “The Weekender.” This bag has a large main compartment and a smaller one meant for shoes, providing tons of space. Smaller bags are also essential to master packing. Lately, I’ve been loving quilted bags. Etsy has a huge selection of quilted bags, all with unique patterns. I typically keep these filled with all my favorite hair, skin, and makeup products so I’m always ready to go.

Outfits

Unfortunately, clothes can’t be packed weeks in advance. What you can do leading up to your trip is plan out your outfits! I’m a huge over-packer, so I lean toward lots of neutrals that pair with everything. Planning your outfits can also help you get ready the day of! No more indecisiveness and worry about not having the perfect outfit. Make sure the outfits are appropriate for your activities as well. Checking the weather and packing comfortable shoes is key.

minis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sephora (@sephora) I’m a sucker for tiny versions of anything, and this obsession makes packing so fun. I’m always on the hunt for mini versions of my everyday products. My go-to places for makeup and skincare minis are Ulta and Sephora. I always have my mini moisturizer, shampoo, conditioner, and makeup products packed in my bag. Also, as a bonus, Ulta and Sephora have great rewards programs and birthday gifts so make sure to sign up! Ideally, I pack my last-minute items like toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant the morning of, but I’ve forgotten them too many times. Now, I always keep extras packed so I never have to worry about leaving them at home.

Extras