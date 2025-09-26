Is Coachella Having an Identity Crisis?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think of Coachella, I think of flower crowns, peace signs, and mirrored circle sunglasses. As Kendall Jenner would say, this was Coachella 2016, this was the vibe, okay? But it’s been a decade since then, and Coachella just dropped its 2026 pop star-studded lineup months earlier than expected. This left fans with plenty of questions and many longtime festivalgoers with some complaints.

Coachella’s Beginning

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began in 1999 and is now a three-day festival held annually in Indio, California. The festival was created in contrast with Woodstock ’99’s chaos, offering $50 tickets, free water, and peaceful crowds. Coachella’s lineup in 1999 featured artists across multiple genres, but its sound is rooted in indie and rock music, with acts like Morrissey and Rage Against the Machine headlining its first year.

While it sold less than anticipated, the festival was revived in 2001, and by 2006 attendance grew to 120K. More stages were added, and the artists’ genres became more diverse. Daft Punk’s 2006 Coachella performance is often credited as one of the most memorable in the festival’s history. This isn’t to say Coachella was a hidden or niche event in the mid-2000s, but it still embodied the values it was built on: good vibes, good music, and good memories.

2016: Coachella’s Golden Year

The early 2010s are often remembered as Coachella’s prime, not necessarily in terms of authenticity, but in pure vibes. Social media had grown enough that the festival became a cultural moment. This began with Snapchat releasing the iconic “Coachella” flower crown filter in 2016. That should tell you all you need to know about the 2016 era.

However, attending wasn’t a status symbol for influencers and socialites just yet. Going to Coachella suggested you were a little more in touch with the culture than the mainstream, even if #Coachella was everywhere.

2016 also marked the moment Coachella started its own genre of fashion, extending far beyond the desert and into malls across the country. Every April, crochet tanks, wide-brimmed hats, and gladiator sandals took over the walls of retail stores like Forever 21 and H&M. Celebrities further pushed this aesthetic into mainstream media, with figures like Vanessa Hudgens and Kendall Jenner often dubbed the unofficial “Queens of Coachella.”

The festival was far past its humble beginnings with over 200K people in attendance across two weekends and headliners ranging from Guns N’ Roses to Calvin Harris, yet its glory days still felt alive and well.

Coachella’s Downfall

The 2026 Coachella lineup dropped last week: Bieber outranks The Strokes on the bill, tickets cost $699, and somewhere, a 1999 festivalgoer is typing a rant about the “good old days.” I think the lineup reflects the cultural times we’re in. Music trends have changed dramatically since the festival’s early days. Still, it makes you wonder, if the festival can no longer be referred to as countercultural, alternative, or even just boho, what exactly is its new identity?

Some would say that Coachella’s new brand identity represents a stylized corporate event with stages and headliners. It’s giving when software company CrowdStrike had John Summit play at their annual cybersecurity conference. Influencers might not be at Coachella for a boardroom meeting, but the marketing, brand ties, and sponsored activations are as meticulously planned as any corporate event.

The “influencer trip” strategy became popular in 2015, but it was nothing like what we see today. From Poppi’s entire villa for Alix Earle and her friends, to Revolve’s separate festival, Revolvefest, and Poosh’s Camp Poosh wellness resort, the trips have become events in themselves. On top of that, more than 70 marketing activations like the Red Bull Mirage and Coca-Cola Pop Shop are scattered throughout the grounds, making it impossible to miss the corporate presence.

Influencers who are sent to the festival to represent a brand or post about activations can generate up to $2K per post, but end up feeling so exhausted they don’t even want to see the acts. VIP lounges and exclusive access areas have also become a major part of the experience, providing a private garden, bar, and premium viewing sections at main stages. While these are meant to enhance the experience and provide comfort, they highlight the growing divide between general attendees and those there for status and content.

Yet, for many, the festival hasn’t completely lost its soul and still has plenty to enjoy, which keeps thousands coming back year after year. Coachella season now feels like a global holiday, drawing fans from all over the world to a desert in California to experience the music, energy, and culture of the festival firsthand. My own Coachella experience showed me that those authentic moments are still there; you just have to know where to look.

The Festival’s Future

So, where does that leave us? Coachella’s future will likely be a balancing act between retaining its roots and navigating the global phenomenon it’s become. It’s unlikely the festival will fully reclaim its indie identity, and it’ll continue evolving as a trendsetting, brand-driven festival.

That means sponsorships and brand activations are here to stay, but the up-and-coming artists at the bottom of the bill, small stages, and rebellious fashion will keep the festival’s spirit alive. Call it a crisis or a reinvention, either way, Coachella’s influence is undeniable and has reshaped both festival culture and live music forever.

