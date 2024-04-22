Which Coachella Headliner Are You Based on Your Major?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Coachella 2024 Weekend 1 just wrapped up, and it was one for the books! From a Lana Del Rey headline, No Doubt reunion, and super fun performances from Sabrina Carpenter and Reneé Rapp, we really saw some of the best music had to offer. Over the years Coachella has had amazing performances, with most attention going to the headliners.

Headliners are the artists that perform at the end of each night. Headline performers often spare no detail to deliver a show-stopping performance for the thousands of fans who have been waiting in the California desert heat all day. We all have at least one iconic headliner that comes to mind when we think of Coachella, but who can claim each one? I decided to make a fun list of which Coachella headliner you get based on your major, so keep reading to find yours!

Communications: Billie Eilish (2022)

The communications girls needed this one to sing their hearts out to. After memorizing speech after speech and fake PR scenarios, we would all need to sing along with Billie!

Engineering: Kendrick Lamar (2017)

I really don’t know how to explain this one but for some reason, it makes sense in my head. Kendrick’s music is just great to listen to. We all know that future engineers need a minute to unwind. A performance by Kendrick Lamar may just be the perfect escape.

Psychology: Labrinth (2023)

I know he didn’t headline, but Labrinth’s performance was the highlight of Coachella 2023. I know the psychology majors who discovered him while psychoanalyzing the characters on Euphoria were in awe. And bringing out Zendaya?! It was just too good.

Social Sciences: Lady Gaga (2017)

Social sciences were living for the Fame Monster’s performance at Coachella, myself included! With a bit of a dramatic flair and activist messages embedded in her lyrics, no one in the social sciences field can’t be obsessed with Gaga.

Film: Beyoncé (2018)

I know this is the one we all want. But only some of us can be so lucky, and those are the film girlies. Beyoncé is a woman of many talents, and now she’s adding film to the list with the release of Renaissance in 2023 and numerous acting roles over the years. Beychella will forever be iconic!

Business: Calvin Harris (2016)

This is one most of us might not remember, but I think the business majors will — they never forget a good DJ set. I can’t lie though, Calvin Harris would be really cool to see perform live!

Nursing: Harry Styles (2022)

I have yet to meet a nursing major who isn’t a Harry Styles fan, so this one is definitely for them! I just know they lost their minds when he brought out Shania Twain and absolutely killed that sequined jumpsuit!

Language and Linguistics: Lana Del Rey (2024)

I just know all the English, creative writing, and languages majors were living for Lana’s performing this year, and she really was incredible. Entering the venue on the back of a motorcycle and then performing all her most popular songs was such a power move, and we’re all still obsessed with her songwriting.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more amazing Coachella headliners in 2025 to add to this list! Maybe even a Taylor Swift appearance? We’ll see what the desert brings us next year!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!