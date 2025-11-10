How the 2025 Government Shutdown Is Affecting Daily Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 1, the U.S. government shutdown happened due to congressional failure to pass a funding bill for the 2026 fiscal year before its deadline. As of Nov. 5, the length of this closure had reached a record-breaking number of more than 35 days, becoming the longest closure in U.S. history. While much attention has been focused on public debate surrounding the closure, the closures are having a profound impact on millions of people throughout the country.

Essential and Non-Essential Employees

Many groups have been affected by the closures, including federal employees, businesses, travelers, and communities. All federal agencies have designated their staff members as either “essential” or “non-essential” due to the shutdown.

Employees identified as essential (air traffic controllers, border security agents, law enforcement personnel) continue working; however, they’re not paid during the closure. Upon the closure’s end, these employees will be paid retroactively for their time lost.

Non-essential employees are temporarily laid off without pay, resulting in both immediate and long-term financial hardships for them and their families. Communities with large numbers of federal employees are experiencing decreased consumer spending, and local businesses are experiencing lower revenues.

Impact on Federal Contractors

Many federal contractors are experiencing significant disruptions. For many of these contractors, timely payment from federal agencies is necessary to meet employee payroll obligations, other operating expenses, and contract project expenditures. Without an appropriation bill passed, these payments are delayed, and contractors are scrambling to keep their operations running and to make timely payments to their employees.

Smaller and mid-size contractors are particularly at risk because they generally lack sufficient reserve funds to absorb extended delays. Larger contractors may be able to absorb short-term disruptions; however, delays can lead to slower project completion times, project stoppages, and uncertainty for employees who depend on these contracts for stable employment.

The impacts of the delays experienced by federal contractors can trickle down to impact subcontractors, suppliers, and local businesses that provide goods and services related to federal projects. This creates further economic hardship for local communities that depend on these contracts.

Impact on National Park Systems

Federally managed national parks, national monuments, and other lands are some of the most visible victims of the federal government’s current shutdown. Out of the National Park Service’s (NPS) 14,500 employees, 9,286 have been furloughed. As a result, visitors to these national parks are being denied use of restrooms, visitor center facilities, and campsites.

Amongst more than 400 parks within the NPS, only approximately 100 have entrance fees. The remaining park systems have been left open, but only with enough fee-generated funds to allow them to continue with minimal visitor service. These services include restroom facilities, litter clean-up, minor road and campsite maintenance, minor police services and emergency services, and staffing an entrance gate for public safety purposes.

Impact on Airports

Travel and transportation have also become increasingly more difficult to accomplish because the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is currently operating at significantly less than full capacity. The TSA’s reduced operational capacity has resulted in increased wait times through airport security checkpoints and a slowdown in processing passengers and baggage through airports.

Impact on Research and the CDC

Several federal services unrelated to travel and tourism have been severely impacted by the shutdown. Research funded by the U.S. Government has come to a standstill as projects have been put on hold until the federal government resumes operation.

A U.S. District Court Judge has issued an emergency injunction that will prevent approximately 600 employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from being laid off. The court determined that the mass layoffs would be “illegal” and “arbitrary.”

As a result of the government shutdown, the operational capabilities of many vital public health and safety agencies have been severely impacted. This includes all programs related to the CDC, a key source of information regarding emerging diseases, infectious disease outbreaks, bioterrorism threats, and more.

The agency’s ability to perform its normal functions has been greatly diminished. Due to the severe reduction in operational activity caused by the government shutdown, the CDC has been unable to quickly react to developing public health crises or continue with its other large-scale health-related projects, which were underway before the shutdown.

Impact on Students

In many ways, students are experiencing the effects of the government shutdown as well. With government-funded job opportunities, like work-studies, internships, and on-campus jobs, either delayed or cancelled, students who have depended upon earning money while attending school may lose out on valuable professional experiences.

For students who travel, the shutdown is creating long lines at airports, delayed flights, and overall uncertainty when it comes to the schedule of travel. I already consider TSA at the Orlando International Airport a nightmare to begin with, so I can’t imagine what it’s looking like right now!

What the Shutdown Means for You

The 2025 shutdown of the U.S. Government is now the longest in U.S. history, and it’s a perfect example of how politics affect people’s lives.

To all the students out there, I know we can make it through this government shutdown. This has been a crazy decade, and we’ve conquered it one challenge at a time.

My advice to all students out there is to stay informed, utilize resources, and plan accordingly for the potential delays associated with the shutdown. I know we can make it through this time and will come out on the other side even stronger!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!