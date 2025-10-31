Government Shutdown Puts SNAP on Pause 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, will no longer be able to provide benefits. If you don’t know, SNAP, previously known as food stamps, is a federal program that’s helped provide low-income families with access to food. SNAP has been a federal program since 1939, first officially becoming a permanent law in 1964.

The government has been shut down since midnight on Sept. 30, and now, the program is said to have no more funding to continue providing these benefits to citizens. For context, nearly 42 million, or 1 in every 8 Americans, are at risk of losing these benefits.

Who Uses SNAP?

Of those using SNAP benefits, 86% of households included those with a child, an elderly person, or individuals who have a disability. About 92% of households that use SNAP benefits are at or below the poverty line. Most households that receive SNAP benefits don’t receive other cash welfare benefits; in fact, only 4% of all SNAP households do.

SNAP has also helped people move up from below the poverty line. Over 9% moved above the poverty line, and an additional 10% have moved out of deep poverty since they started using SNAP benefits.

Even with these benefits, many households on SNAP benefits don’t receive enough and have to use their own money to bridge the difference between what they receive and what they need.

Lawsuit

25 states have come together across America to sue the Trump Administration over the cuts to the SNAP programs. This lawsuit argues that it’s unlawful to cut off SNAP benefits and leave the 42 million people who depend on SNAP benefits at severe risk.

Lawmakers asked the Trump Administration to tap into a contingency fund to allow the assistance to continue, and the Department of Agriculture declined to use a $5 billion contingency fund. The USDA has argued that these funds “are not legally available to cover regular benefits.” The lawsuit, however, argues that this violates the congressional appropriations law.

Tallahassee Resources

If you’re experiencing food insecurity as an FSU student, one option available is the Food for Thought Pantry on campus. Partnered with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, currently enrolled FSU students can go to the fourth floor of University Center A to receive free food.

There are no questions asked, and you can feel free to use this resource if you need assistance on campus. The hours of the Food Pantry are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

DoorDash and 211 Big Bend are partnering through something called Project DASH to assist families around Tallahassee in need. This is a program in which boxes from food pantries will be delivered directly to the homes of people in need by local drivers. This project aims to ensure that local families who lack the ability to get to a food pantry don’t go hungry as a result.

In this time of need, 211 and 988 are both crisis hotlines that may be able to offer emotional assistance.

How You Can Help

At FSU, National Residence Hall Honorary (NRHH), Inter-Residence Hall Council (IRHC), FSU Class Councils, and FSU Student Staff Advisory Council (SSAC) are hosting a food drive.

If you’re interested in donating, you can donate at the hub desk in FSU residence halls or on the first floor of Strozier Library. These food drive donation bins will be available from Oct. 27 to Nov. 18.

Other special donation locations are available Nov. 3 through Nov. 30. The locations include: the Food for Thought Pantry, Strozier Lobby, Dirac Lobby, Seminole Café, Suwannee Room, 1851 Food Hall, the Student Union, Williams Reading Writing Center, and the FSU Alumni Center.

Another option in the broader Tallahassee area is Second Harvest of the Big Bend. If you have the resources, you can donate money, food, or time. All information can be found on their website.

In times of need, your community is here to support you.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!