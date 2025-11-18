How Mamdani and Trump Are More Alike Than You Think

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, recently won his title. It’s a high title to have in a government position, as it’s in the business capital of the United States and governs over 8.5 million residents.

Mamdani is a part of the Democratic Party, yet this doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as New York is a blue state. However, Mamdani being so new to the political sphere and going headfirst into such a demanding role was a critique that was highlighted by his opponents.

President Trump went on X, formerly Twitter, to release some of his own thoughts on this election, endorsing Mamdani’s opponent, Andrew Cuomo. It’s safe to say that Trump, openly rooting against the new mayor-elect and being on opposite political ideologies, isn’t forming the best relationship with Mamdani. While the president and the mayor don’t have to be best friends, they do have to work together.

Mamdani and Trump are nowhere near alike when it comes to policies, but they have very similar campaign strategies that led them both to be elected. Yes, it’s a very odd pairing, but they do have some similar plays.

“I’m Not an Establishment” Energy

Trump and Mamdani both used the conflict that their audience faced with feeling inferior to another body of people. Many citizens want to be seen in a body of political, wealthy people who are usually catered to because they have money; however, this is only a handful that represent the American people. Both these politicians gave the people the idea that under them, they’ll be seen.

With Trump, his administration focused on the people vs. the corrupt political and media elites. In one of Trump’s very first speeches in 2015, he states, “Politicians are all talk, no action,” reinforcing the idea that he’d be different from the current system and that he’d be the one to change the entire political class.

Mamdani has similar intentions with different rhetoric. By criticizing his own party for favoring power over the people they serve, he explicitly showcases that he’s running for the working class. He says that “The party establishment doesn’t want a movement. They want obedience.” This people vs. power conflict is something that both campaigns hone in on, showing that each candidate recognizes this problem and, if elected, will address it.

Showing Up for the Community

Social media is everywhere, and most of politics now happens over a screen. However, to really be impactful, showing up in person is unmatched. Mamdani and Trump sit on opposite ends of what “in person” looks like. Trump fills arenas, while Mamdani knocks on doors.

Of course, their audiences are very different. Running for mayor vs. running for president isn’t even the same sport. Trump having a massive crowd isn’t shocking; Mamdani using hyperlocal messaging is exactly how local politics is supposed to work.

If you were to zoom out and look at the intention behind both approaches, they’re doing the same thing: they’re creating loyalty through presence. Showing up physically, whether it’s in a stadium or a community center, builds a sense of connection that digital messaging can’t replicate.

They reinforce their main argument that they aren’t a political machine and are separate from their institutions. The main goal is to create a movement through this presence, and they both achieved that. I think it couldn’t look any more different, but it’s a shared play.

Making It All Look Good

A good campaign has ideas that latch onto the voter’s brain, like a song you can’t get out of your head. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” and “Build the Wall” were slogans, but they were also anchors to his campaign. With the very recognizable red hats and all-American red, white, and blue branding, he created visuals that screamed bold patriotism. You didn’t have to like him to recognize his campaign.

Mamdani does the same thing, just with a totally different aesthetic and stance. His visuals lean into nostalgic, saturated colors that stand out in the already loud palette of New York City politics. His posters give off a retro vibe, different from traditional American political palettes. His slogans are just as sharp and memorable: “Homes Are for People, Not Profit,” and “Tax the Rich.”

Both campaigns know the fundamental rule: your political identity needs to stick hard and make people instantly know your brand. The point is the same: make the candidate recognizable.

Breaking Party Norms

Each candidate wasn’t your classic Democratic or Republican nomination. Breaking the establishment wasn’t a side effect of their campaigns; it was their path to win their elections.

Both of them rejected the financial pipelines that usually keep candidates loyal and predictable. Mamdani ran on $10 to $50 donations from working-class supporters and grassroots organizers. His entire brand was that he’s separate from the Democratic insiders, including their donations.

Trump used the same tactic, again with his own spin on it. He leaned on his previous wealth as a businessman, claiming he didn’t need donors. This gave him the freedom to criticize the party without worrying about who he might offend.

Refusing party money meant they were refusing party control. It highlighted to voters that they aren’t followers. That’s why both campaigns felt rebellious and disruptive. They were actively stepping outside the traditional atmosphere that usually makes candidates feel predictable.

Their financial independence wasn’t just symbolic. It let them speak freely, criticize their own party, expand their support base beyond typical partisan lines, and build personal movements. In other words, they bought themselves the freedom to be rebellious.

So, maybe they aren’t alike in their ideologies at all, like at all. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have similarities in other ways, such as their marketing and campaigns. Clearly, both teams knew what they were doing to get elected. A bit chaotic, but all politics can be like that. What’s clear to understand is that there needs to be a connection to the people in this era.

