How I’m Going To Make a Difference as a First Time Voter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This November, I’ll be voting in my first-ever presidential election, and I wish I could say I’m excited. As I’m sure everyone knows, this election season has been action-packed. There have been many ups and downs and no shortage of laughable moments in the debates. While it’s easy to look at the situation and laugh, this is everyone’s future, and in November, we all need to make a decision and help build the future of our country.

Ever since I was a little girl I have been enthralled with the idea of voting. I know the reality of how important the gift of being able to vote is and how many women gave up so much just so I could practice my civil rights. With that being said, now that the moment has come, I feel defeated. I feel like it doesn’t even matter what I do. My one measly vote won’t make a difference.

These past couple of weeks, I’ve been working to get myself out of whatever slump I’ve fallen into and remember why it’s so essential for not just me, but for every eligible person to vote. According to Tufts, there are going to be 8 million or more new potential voters in 2024. 8 million people is a hard number to wrap your head around, but it really shows how much power you, me, and all of Gen Z have going into this election season. We have the power to make the changes and decisions we want to see, but that’ll only happen if we utilize our gifts and our votes.

According to Rutgers of New Brunswick, “women have registered and voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1980.” Women are voting more than men in a country where women used to not be able to vote at all — ironic, right?

It can sometimes feel like too much work to do the research and make the decision that you think is right. There are so many resources out there that make understanding who to vote for so simple. TikTok creators and Instagram accounts all make this information so easy and available. Do your research, go into the ballots informed and with an opinion made. There are so many issues that aren’t presented in the mainstream media that will have a direct effect on all of us.

Registering to vote is so easy and the first step in the voter process. I know it took me personally too long to register but if you’re reading this and you have yet to sign up, please do. There are different deadlines depending on your state, so be sure to search and see when yours is!

No matter how you’re voting, I beg you all to get out there and vote. You have the opportunity to make a difference and change your future. Don’t let it go to waste. This is your right, this is your power, this is your duty.

