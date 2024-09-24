An Out-Of-State Student’s Guide To Absentee Ballots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This fall marks the first general election I can vote in, and it likely is for you, too! But there’s one tiny problem: I’m about a 14-hour drive from my home state. FSU is full of out-of-state students facing the same dilemma. How can we vote if we can’t make it home this November? Well, this question has been answered: absentee ballots.

What is an absentee ballot?

An absentee ballot is a vote cast by someone unable to do so at their polling station, typically listed on your voter registration card. Reasons for getting an absentee ballot include being out of state for college or work, physical disabilities, and illness. These ballots are printed and mailed to your current address (not your home address) for you to complete and send back to your home county!

How do I get one?

Getting an absentee ballot varies by state, so there isn’t an all-encompassing answer. But I can direct you to some great resources. The US government has a few websites that make finding your state’s absentee voting information a breeze!

USAGov

USAGov does a wonderful job explaining the expectations and instructions on absentee voting. They also have a page where you can search for your state’s election office, which will direct you to your state’s appropriate voter information site. The front pages of these sites almost always have a voter information tab and an absentee ballot tab, which makes finding the correct information for your state quick and easy!

Vote.gov

Vote.gov is your go-to site for voter registration information. So, if you haven’t had the chance to register and need an absentee ballot, check out Vote.gov to get started as soon as possible! Each state has a deadline for when they can stop accepting absentee ballot applications, so don’t wait!

Vote.gov even has a page dedicated specifically to voting as a college student, whether you are in-state or not (They even cover how to vote while studying abroad)! This page breaks down how you may be able to vote at a polling station in the state in which you attend college, even if it isn’t your home state! Vote.gov will answer any additional questions you may have or redirect you to a trusted site that can!

Now, find your state’s absentee ballot application and the appropriate person to send it to! The application will ask for your name, home address, mailing address, and why you are applying. Lying on your application can get you in big trouble, so be honest! Some applications require you to print them yourself, but they’re cheap to print at any FSU library! You can typically fax, email, or mail your application to your county (be sure to double-check which county official you must send it to).

Still confused? FSU even has a great page called FSU Votes that may answer any of your lingering questions!

What comes next?

Once you receive your ballot in the mail, you’ll fill it out based on your preferences and send it back! It’s as simple as that! The United States Postal Service puts extra care and detail into ensuring your ballot gets to the right place, so don’t worry! Your vote has been cast!

Absentee ballots mean that you can vote, even if you are far from home! So, there’s no excuse not to cast your vote in this fall’s general election. If you have any more questions about absentee voting, contact your appropriate county office or official to gain clarification. They want to help you and make the voting process as smooth as possible! Happy voting!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest!