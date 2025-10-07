How girl in red Amplifies LGBTQ+ Representation in Indie Pop

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When thinking about artists who have reshaped indie pop while also amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, one name that instantly comes to mind is girl in red. Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known as girl in red, is a storyteller for a generation of LGBTQ+ teens and young adults who finally hear their feelings put into words.

With dreamy guitar riffs, candid lyrics, and a melancholic yet cozy vibe, girl in red has become a soundtrack for love, confusion, heartbreak, and self-discovery.

Meet girl in red

The performer girl in red is a Norwegian singer-songwriter and record producer. Many people recognize her from her viral hits, such as “we fell in love in october” and “midnight love.” Though she has hit songs, she’s still considered somewhat underrated outside of LGBTQ+ and indie music circles.

girl in red’s beginnings are humble; she recorded her first EPs from her bedroom, pouring honesty into every track. Her songs explore queer romance, mental health, and identity, which has created an instant connection with listeners. For many fans, she feels like an older sister or best friend who hands out advice through music. Whether it’s heartbreaking or uplifting, her music is always honest.

Her Impact on Music

girl in red has become an outlet for so many LGBTQ+ listeners who need music that speaks directly to their experiences. What makes her stand out is the vulnerability in her songwriting. She’s not writing for trends or radio hits; she’s writing because she needs to process life. That authenticity resonates with many listeners.

Songs like “girls” and “bad idea!” reflect the confusing, messy feelings that come with questioning sexuality or navigating crushes on the same gender. For LGBTQ+ fans, hearing someone openly sing about those emotions without toning them down is powerful. It normalizes experiences that have often been silenced in mainstream music.

She’s also unafraid to get heavy. Tracks like “summer depression” and “Hemingway” put words to the foggy, isolating feelings that many struggle with but don’t talk about. girl in red has a way of taking something personal and making it universal, which is why her songs feel like the heart-to-hearts you didn’t know you needed.

Where She is Now

Recently, girl in red has been busy playing festivals across the globe, including massive stages like Lollapalooza Brasil. Known for her high-energy shows, she doesn’t just stay on stage; she’s out in the crowd, crowd-surfing and jumping into mosh pits. She truly embodies the connection she has with fans.

After releasing her second album, I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, she performed an international tour. However, her fans are begging for a second leg, with all the places she missed. Beyond performing, she appears to be traveling, exploring, and soaking in inspiration for her next musical project. While her fans already love her, she still hasn’t reached the mainstream level of fame that she absolutely deserves.

The Soundtrack of Autumn

If there’s ever a season that feels like girl in red, it’s fall. Her music has that indie, cozy, golden-leaves energy that pairs perfectly with the changing weather. Picture this: walking across campus, red brick buildings around you, leaves crunching under your boots, and “October Passed Me By” blasting through your headphones. It’s cinematic, nostalgic, and the perfect vibe for both chilly afternoons and late-night study sessions.

Her music doesn’t just work in the fall; it carries into the holiday season as well. Her Christmas track “two queens in a king sized bed” is warm and intimate, making you want to snuggle under a blanket with your partner while watching snow fall (or at least wishing for it, if you’re from Florida). From fall melancholy to holiday sweetness, she captures the full spectrum of feelings that the colder months bring.

More than just a musician, girl in red is an icon who has carved out space in indie pop for authentic representation. She allows LGBTQ+ listeners to hear themselves in music in ways that feel real, tender, and powerful.

Whether you’re screaming her lyrics with friends or crying to her songs, girl in red is proof that LGBTQ+ love and voices belong in every season and every playlist.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!