Honestly, It’s the Pivot for Me: The Best ‘Friends’ Episodes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are some shows that never get old, and Friends is one of them. Whether you’re rewatching it for the fifth time or quoting Joey without even realizing it, this iconic sitcom always delivers a good laugh. When you need a little serotonin boost or a cozy fall rewatch, these five Friends episodes deserve a spot on your must-watch list.

“The One with the Cop”

This is easily my all-time favorite and the one I quote the most in my daily life, a.k.a. the legendary “pivot” episode. There’s just something about Rachel, Ross, and Chandler struggling to carry a couch up a flight of stairs that I find immensely hilarious. When I was a kid, I genuinely thought this was just how normal movers got furniture into a house.

Ross drawing up a whole football play for moving a couch is unhinged yet relatable. As they try to clear the corner, Ross starts yelling, “Pivot!” louder and louder until Chandler finally snaps. This scene is permanently etched into my brain, and every time I see a U-Haul truck or a couch, I cannot stop myself from making a reference.

“The One Where Ross Got High”

Rachel’s meat trifle, combined with Ross and Monica’s sibling warfare, is a match made in heaven. It’s a Thanksgiving to remember because the entire dessert course rests on Rachel’s shoulders, and things go sideways fast. Two pages of her cookbook are stuck together, leading her to create a half Shepherd’s Pie, half English Trifle hybrid. Yikes.

The real highlight of this episode is the chaotic confession battle between Ross and Monica in front of their parents. The accusations were flying, and the sheer level of pettiness is art. As an only child, this is exactly what I thought sibling fights looked like. Monica dropping the bomb about Ross and Rachel getting married in Vegas and divorcing again, and Ross’s immediate reaction, had me completely gagged.

“The One After the Super Bowl: Part 1”

Everyone can agree that the most iconic part of this episode is Joey’s gorgeous but psycho stalker, Erica, who is completely convinced he is actually his soap opera character, Dr. Drake Ramoray. She somehow tracks down his apartment and shows up at his door, and Joey takes one look at her and decides, “Yep, we’re going on a date.” Is she delusional? Yes. Is she drop-dead gorgeous? Also, yes.

Later, Erica completely loses it and confronts Joey about a fake affair, dramatic water-splash and all. She’s so lost in her delusion that every time he tries to explain he’s just an actor, she thinks it’s a cover-up. The rest of the gang has to step in and splash Joey with water, pretending he’s actually Ramoray’s evil twin.

Fun fact: Chandler throwing the glass of water at Joey wasn’t even scripted; Matthew Perry completely ad-libbed it.

“The One Where Ross Is Fine”

Ross has the crash-out of the century after catching Rachel and Joey kissing and finding out they’re dating. He then spends the entire episode failing to convince everyone that he’s “fine.” To make matters worse, he forces everyone into the most awkward double-date dinner ever and insists on cooking (spoiler alert: it doesn’t end well).

The dinner at his place is a ticking time bomb because Ross is stressed to the max. He resorts to drinking his feelings away, and things get progressively more unhinged. In his tipsy state, Ross brings out boiling fajitas with his bare hands, becomes a spontaneous poet, and leaves everyone deeply concerned for his sanity.

The obvious thing keeping the focus off Ross’s breakdown is Chandler accidentally telling a random kid that he’s adopted and that Santa isn’t real. At that point, you really have to ask, who was actually having a worse day?

“The One with the Embryos”

This episode is absolute cinema and contains what is arguably the best rapid-fire joke setup in Friends history. While Phoebe is getting prepped for her embryo transfer, the rest of the gang gets into a high-stakes trivia game designed by Ross to see who knows who better.

The lightning round is pure, unfiltered chaos. Monica and Rachel losing their apartment because they don’t know what Chandler does for a living is insane. Miss Chandler Bong? Viva Las Gay-gas? The chicken AND the duck? Unfortunately, the guys win and triumphantly ride into the girls’ apartment on the ceramic dog.

10 seasons later, Friends is still the perfect comfort show when you need a good laugh. Whether you’re watching Ross struggle with hot fajitas, screaming, “PIVOT” at a piece of furniture, craving a questionable beef-and-custard trifle, or trying to remember Chandler’s actual job title, Friends is always there for you.

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