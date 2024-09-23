Are You “Tuned In” to FSU Homecoming’s Theme Reveal?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Is FSU Homecoming in their Reputation era? For years, FSU Homecoming has been a celebration of tradition, school spirit, and community, with themes that have consistently leaned into a soft, pastel, and upbeat color palette. So, when they blacked out their Instagram highlights and dropped a theme reveal that felt straight out of an early 2000s fever dream, the student body was tuned into the new rebrand. “Tuned into Tradition” is officially the theme for the 2024 FSU Homecoming!

From the futuristic disco balls of 2023 to the ‘70s swirls of 2021, the past few Homecomings have embraced an energy that feels light and artistic, focusing on creativity and bright colors. But in a bold 180-degree turn from their usual vibe, this year’s theme is diving headfirst into the world of grunge, 2000s throwbacks, and edgy energy.

Gone are the bright yellows and pastel greens. In their place, we have a dark blend of color splashes, distressed text, and an attitude that screams rockstar teenage angst but also a nostalgic past that everyone can remember experiencing together. This shift is more than a change in the color scheme; it feels like a revamp of what Homecoming can represent for the student body.

FSU Homecoming’s Communications Team spearheads the theme reveal and all things related to bringing the theme to life on social media. The Communications Director, Cali Berenis, gave some insightful words on what inspired this new look and theme.

“While the communications team was developing a vision board of ideas for this year’s theme, I remember watching Scott Pilgrim vs. the World obsessively,” Berenis shared, “I loved the colors and the 2000s rock feel of the movie, and it felt like fate that the whole team had the same idea to try the back-to-school grunge aesthetic this year.”

Berenis explained that the Communications Team wanted the theme to stand out, with Homecoming week being later this year than previous ones. A darker and more expressive theme was the perfect way to combine all the elements that make Homecoming special while still being original and trying something new.

Authenticity and innovation are two key ideas that FSU Homecoming is bringing to the table this year. Berenis pointed out that the number one goal she and her team had was to be intentional.

“I wanted to dive head first into the emotions and theatrics of it all. I want the students to be able to tell we put our heart into the content we made and that we’re thinking of what they want and how we can make Homecoming special for them,” Berenis expressed, “It’s not just about designs and colors, it’s about making changes that will fit and projects that are memorable and meaningful.”

The beauty of this aesthetic is that it connects to both current students and alumni. Most people remember doodling on Microsoft Paint and the famous Windows start-up sound. It’s small details like this that make this year’s nostalgic undertones so unique.

While past Homecomings have leaned into the “memory-making” theme, this year allows you to remember those memories instead. The blend of grunge and musical connotations speaks to the desire for authenticity and the unconventional side of tradition that leaves the biggest mark.

With the reveal of this year’s theme, it’s clear that FSU Homecoming is revamping and tuning into something new. Something that embraces the unconventional and celebrates the diversity of our student body and all we have to offer. It seems like Homecoming will be anything but ordinary, so stay tuned for what’s next!

As we gear up for the week of events, check out the FSU Homecoming socials to see how this theme will come to life and how you can get involved and be a part of FSU’s beloved tradition!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!