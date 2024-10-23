FSU Homecoming Reveals Flo Milli as Homecoming Live’s Headline Artist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU Homecoming (FSUHC) is more than just an organization, it’s FSU tradition at its core. This year’s theme was “Tuned into Tradition,” which pays homage to the time-honored traditions of the university while stepping into new ones. In addition to the incredible week of events, students wait for the reveal of the headline artist performing at Homecoming Live (HCL) like a present on Christmas morning. This year, FSU Homecoming has been switching things up like never before and kept everyone on the edge of their seat for the announcement of our 2024 artist.

2024 is the first year an event has been held to reveal the HCL artist, and the promise of a giveaway along with it had the whole campus buzzing. FSUHC announced they would hold a reveal event in the Student Union with a giveaway of exclusive merch and a signed poster from the artist herself for students who guessed the correct artist ahead of time. Hints and teasers on social media caused a lot of speculation, and the FSUHC comment section had guesses from The Driver Era all the way to Beyoncé. Homecoming Council’s Media Chair, Alyson Mizanin, shared that the Communications committee walked through Market Wednesday asking people who they thought the artist would be and loved how excited students were about the reveal.

When the countdown to the reveal started, there was a collective gasp throughout the lower level of the Student Union. Students were whispering in anticipation and pulling up seats to watch the big screen. With 10 seconds left on the clock, students were chanting down to zero. At 1 p.m. on the dot, you could hear cheers and hollers all throughout the Student Union. FSU Homecoming was proud to announce Flo Milli as the 2024 Homecoming Live artist!

Better known for her viral hits like “In The Party” and “Beef FloMix,” Flo Milli officially joins the ranks of HCL performers that help set the tone for an epic week of school spirit. Usually, HCL is held the night before the Homecoming football game, but it being in such close proximity to the week of Thanksgiving, FSUHC is trying something new this year. What better way to start Homecoming Week than with a stellar performance from everyone’s favorite diva from Alabama?

Homecoming Live will be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Nov. 16. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Per usual, HCL (and the entire week of events) is free for students with a valid FSU ID. Tickets will go live on Friday (10/25) and will have discounted prices for FAMU and TSC students and options for the general public as well. Tune into FSU Homecoming’s socials for more information as it comes out! Whether you’re in the Flo Military or just looking to have a great time with friends, mark your calendars and make sure you snag your ticket.

Looking back on past years, Homecoming Live has hosted a range of artists from a variety of genres. Just last year, we had Bryce Vine on stage, and the year before, the duo Social House put on quite a show. FSU has been taking strides to cater to its diverse student body, and Homecoming is making sure there’s something for everyone this year. Flo Milli, as headliner, feels like a breath of fresh air, and the energy is out of this world.

In addition to HCL, the week will be packed with events that celebrate FSU’s spirit, tradition, and community. From Homecoming Festival to the parade, there’s something for everyone to get involved in. And, of course, it all leads up to the Homecoming football game against Charleston Southern, where you can close the book on your Homecoming Week with an FSU win (hopefully)!

FSU’s Homecoming week is more than just a couple of events around campus — it’s the college experience. This year’s Homecoming Live is shaping up to be one for the books, and you won’t want to miss it.

