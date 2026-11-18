This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

HCFSU’s Sexiest Person of the Month is a fun, safe space to fangirl about our favorite good-looking celebrities. I’ll be giving you a basic rundown of who these people are and where the hype comes from. If there’s anyone you’d like to read more about, give us some suggestions!

Welcome back to HCFSU’s Sexiest Person of the Month! For this article, we’re discussing one of the most beautiful men to grace this planet. A man whose beauty is undeniable, yet he’s robbed of Sexiest Man of the Year every single time. People Magazine may not appreciate what’s right in front of them, but boy, I sure do. My dear readers, buckle up and read closely. We’re talking about Jensen Ackles.

All about Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ross Ackles was born on Mar. 1, 1978, in Dallas, Texas. His father, Alan Roger Ackles, was also an actor and played in a few small roles when Ackles was young. With his father’s background, he was exposed to the acting world at a young age. He began modeling at two years old, and by the time he hit the age of four, he already began appearing in TV commercials for Nabisco, RadioShack, and Walmart, among others.

However, when Ackles was older, his ambitions for acting had changed. In high school, he was a major jock and loved everything about sports. In his own words, acting was “not on his to-do list” and instead planned on going to college for sports medicine. Regardless, his drama teacher at the time saw potential in his acting abilities and asked him to participate in the spring musical. Ackles politely declined because of his conflicting varsity baseball schedule and his perceived lack of singing ability.

His teacher refused to take no for an answer, so she climbed the line of command and went directly to his baseball coach about the opportunity. The coach called him in for a meeting, and instead of giving the “baseball is the priority” response he had expected, the coach insisted that Ackles do the musical. His coach urged him to get the most out of every opportunity while he could.

Ackles ended up playing the lead male role in West Side Story, Tony. Not only did he not anticipate being the lead, but he also couldn’t have predicted that a talent scout from L.A. would be attending the show that very night he performed. After the show ended, the scout approached Ackles and insisted that he move to Los Angeles. So, at the age of 18, he packed up his bags and moved to California.

Where Have I Seen Him, Again?

In the beginning of his career, Ackles appeared in a plethora of smaller projects (Wishbone, Mr. Rhodes, Sweet Valley High) before landing his breakthrough role as Eric Brady in NBC’s soap opera Days of Our Lives. After gaining that momentum, he joined the cast of Dawson’s Creek in 2003 as C.J. and also played Jason Teague in Smallville. In 2005, he landed his most popular and longest-standing role: Dean Winchester.

For those who don’t know, Dean Winchester is one of the main characters in the iconic 2000s show Supernatural. It follows brothers Dean and Sam Winchester on their hunt for ghosts, vampires, demons, and essentially any walking/breathing otherworldly being they come across.

Dean is the oldest of the two brothers and is a fiercely protective, loyal, sarcastic, and deeply emotional individual. While Sam wants to be more detached from the family business, Dean is who calls him back to help find their father. Through this effort to keep the monsters at bay, the brothers form the most deeply rooted relationship out of any we see on screen.

After Supernatural concluded, Ackles tackled (see the rhyme I did there?) another major role: Soldier Boy in The Boys. In this dark, satirical superhero series, Soldier Boy is described as America’s first and greatest superhero. He was a World War II Veteran and the former leader of the superhero team Payback.

Personally, I’ve not seen The Boys, so I’ll refrain from telling more about this character out of fear of accidentally spoiling something important. However, the spoil-free knowledge I do have is that this, I would argue, is his second most popular role he’s played.

Where To Watch More

First, if you haven’t watched Supernatural, I implore you to watch it as soon as humanly possible! Watching this show was the first time I ever laid eyes on this absolutely gorgeous man, and, admittedly, this attractiveness is what initially drew me into the show. However, what made me stay was the interesting plots each episode had to offer.

I can’t say much about The Boys, but I’ve heard it’s a great show to binge. However, I’ve heard that it can be pretty gory and graphic at times, so as long as you’re cool with that, I think there’s enjoyment to be found in it.

After seeing these two shows, Ackles has an abundance of other projects worth checking out. If you’re into the superhero or comic book scene, he voice-acts in a few DC animated projects like Batman: Under the Red Hood, playing Jason Todd, and Batman: The Long Halloween, playing Batman.

On the note of animated shows, there’s also Supernatural: The Anime Series, which is exactly as it sounds. He provides his voice here. Ackles also has a catalogue of movies he’s performed in, one of which is My Bloody Valentine 3D, a 2009 American slasher film where he stars as Tom Hanniger.

Thank you for reading this month’s issue of HCFSU’s Sexiest Man of the Month. Come back for the next edition!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!