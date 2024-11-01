Fans React to Hangout Festival’s 2025 Lineup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Held on the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, the Hangout Music Festival is a three-day event with a mix of artists and experiences. The festival is known for having a diverse lineup, spanning pop, EDM, hip-hop, and jam bands, bringing in a variety of major artists like SZA, Foo Fighters, GROUPLOVE, and Kendrick Lamar. Throughout the weekend, attendees can enjoy not only live music but also beachside views, hammocks, a roller rink, and multiple food vendors.

History of Hangout and Community Impact

Founded in 2010, The Hangout Music Festival was created to revitalize tourism and attract people to the Gulf Coast area by providing an experience tailored to the beachside area. Over the years, it has built a strong reputation as a unique festival for its beachfront location and variety of entertainment, even earning the “Festival of the Year” Award by Pollstar in 2012.

Its rising popularity has had a significant economic and cultural impact on the Gulf Shores community since its debut, becoming a major driver of tourism and business growth. Drawing in about 40,000 attendees yearly, it gives local hotels, restaurants, and businesses a massive boost.

2025 Lineup and Fan Reactions

Now celebrating its 15-year anniversary, Hangout recently announced its lineup for Spring 2025, receiving mixed reactions from fans. This year, Hangout is taking a bold new approach, even ditching its iconic name altogether. In a recent Instagram post, organizers announced that Morgan Wallen will be curating the entire event under a new title known as the “Sand in My Boots” Festival. Featuring artists like Post Malone, Hardy, Riley Green, and T-Pain, the festival will showcase only performers personally selected by Wallen.

While some fans are excited, this announcement has left others disappointed. Many long-time attendees feel this lineup is too focused on country music, which is a big change from its multi-genre claim-to-fame, which included artists like Paramore, Flume, and Calvin Harris. Notable complaints on social media highlight concerns about the lack of variety in genres and the number of performers. At last year’s festival, there were 64 artists, whereas the 2025 event will only feature 32, with most of them being country.

Morgan Wallen’s involvement has also drawn criticism due to his controversial past, including racially insensitive remarks and run-ins with law enforcement. Additionally, some fans have pointed out that there are already multiple country festivals within a few hours of Gulf Shores, like Rock the South and Gulf Coast Jam, and question why Hangout would choose to change its lineup when its appeal lies in its variety.

Despite the backlash, there have been some positive reactions on social media. Fans of Wallen and country music are excited about the change and expressed interest in attending this year. While divisive, the lineup has managed to gain some support from a different demographic, potentially drawing in new attendees.

Looking Ahead

As Hangout faces mixed reactions to its 2025 lineup, ticket sales this season will be key in determining the impact of its new direction. While some fans are excited about the change, long-time attendees may feel that this shift is too different from the festival’s core appeal. This year’s turnout will reveal whether Hangout can successfully embrace a new identity or if it should revert to its original roots. Either way, Hangout’s new direction will impact the Gulf Shores and the music community for years to come.

