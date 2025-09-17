Gothic Glamour: Your Guide to ‘Wednesday’-Inspired Fall Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wednesday Addams is back and spookier than ever. With the highly anticipated return of Wednesday on Netflix, fans are being treated to even more of Jenna Ortega’s chillingly perfect portrayal — and her impeccable style.

If you’re obsessed with her stellar outfits, you’re not alone. It’s a style that’s both iconic and surprisingly simple. You might find yourself drawn to her looks, but besides her signature platform Prada loafers, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what makes them so captivating.

The secret lies with Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, a frequent collaborator of Tim Burton, and Mark Sutherland. Together, they have masterfully created a wardrobe that’s anything but boring.

The Art of Monochromatic Style

Wednesday’s entire wardrobe is in black and white. With such a seemingly limited color palette, the costume designers had to get creative to make her outfits exciting. They accomplish this by playing with textures, patterns, and layers, making sure that her looks never feel plain or one-dimensional.

This season, Wednesday’s style evolves slightly with new looks that reflect her journey. Her signature ensembles now include a new cape coat, giving her a “detective” look perfect for solving mysteries. In “stealth mode,” she even sports an edgy athleisure look with track pants and a puffer vest, proving that even a gothic icon can embrace comfort.

Key Pieces & Styling Techniques

Wednesday’s looks mainly consist of long-sleeved dresses, tights, platform black boots or loafers, and knits layered over turtlenecks. You’ll also spot her occasionally sporting cute, pleated skirts and pullover sweaters. No matter what, she can always pull it off!

Knits & Patterns

She often uses black-and-white stripes, checkerboard knits, and other subtle patterns to add visual interest. Layering a checkered sweater over a black or white turtleneck is a staple for her. Some good examples of her use of knits and patterns include this Verdusa Checkered Knit Sweater Vest, Gap Ribbed Turtleneck T-Shirt, Nordstrom Cozy Crew Pullover Sweater, and Sumleno Color Block Checkered Crew Neck.

Athleisure

Even when she’s in stealth mode, Wednesday’s style is deliberate and cohesive. Her athletic wear options keep her color palette consistent while incorporating modern silhouettes. Athleisure is used with examples like this Jaded London Micro Fibre Track Jacket, DSG Women’s Rec Wide Leg Pants, Gap High Rise Stride Wide-Leg Jeans, and Athleta Rise Jacket.

Layers & Silhouettes

Wednesday’s outfits are defined by their shapes. Think A-line dresses, pleated skirts, structured jackets, and oversized sweaters. These really add to her outfits in a simple yet effective way, and honestly, they’re now a Wednesday staple! Some unique items you can mix into your own outfits are the Classic Double-Weave Blazer, SoComfy Full-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt, Go with the Flow Skater Skirt, Stretch Crepe Cropped Jacket, and this Boatneck Mini Dress.

The Finishing Touches

Accessories are minimal but key. Wednesday’s long, black braids are a non-negotiable part of the look, but you can add a cute black bow or a tie for a polished touch. For footwear, she sticks to dark and chunky options like boots or classic black loafers.

The key is to choose shoes that are both sensible and stylish, allowing you to be ready for any adventure. Some Wednesday-inspired shoes are the 1460 Max Leather Platform Boots, A New Day Satin Bow Hair Barrette, Black & White Cushioned Knee-High Socks, and a Women’s Black Tie.

By focusing on these core principles, such as a strictly black-and-white palette, a mix of textures and patterns, and strategic layering, you can easily capture the essence of Wednesday Addams’ effortlessly cool and delightfully gloomy style this fall. There are so many ways to dress up and dress down your outfits to add some Wednesday-spice into your life!

