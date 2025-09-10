On Wednesdays, We Watch ‘Wednesday’!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**Spoilers for Wednesday Ahead!**

Despite Halloween being a month away, a haunting and spooky atmosphere rolled in last Wednesday. On Sept. 9, Season 2 Part 2 of Wednesday was released, and viewers have never been more horrifyingly excited.

The comically twisted TV show stunned millions with the cliffhanger at the end of Part 1 of Season 2; beloved Wednesday had fallen into a coma due to a much-anticipated confrontation with her brief love interest, Tyler Galpin. Our favorite Hyde’s escape not only became the catalyst for Season 2, but also introduced a much larger discovery.

New Faces and Shocking Reveals

Season 2 introduced a few novel characters to Nevermore’s class, namely, Agnes, Wednesday’s assistant, who seeks her validation as much as Enid seeks her colorful morning drinks. Additionally, the show brought a new principal, Barry Dort, a sketchy and questionable character. Alongside him is the infamous zombie whom Pugsley haphazardly brought back from the dead, unbeknownst to the consequences yet to come.

However, none of these faces provided as much of a shock factor as the soul-stirring reveals of Patient 1938 and Pugsley’s zombie’s real identity; however, Lady Gaga’s features fought strongly for second place.

The storyline surrounding the killer zombie during the first part was unusual and seemed to have little substance beyond characterizing Pugsley as a daring and slightly unhinged character. However, as the plot developed, so did Slurp. With every frame, Slurp seemed to gain more humanity until the big climax when Gomez realized who Pugsley truly brought back to life.

By incorporating Tyler’s mother and uncle amongst the established cast, the story developed a rich and complex angle, tying together elements from Season 1, and referencing the flashbacks. Additionally, the eventual unveiling of LOCUS and Patient 1938 kept the audience hooked and engaged with the characters, as if they were sprinting around Pilgrim World themselves, avoiding the loss of their brain tissue — similar to how we felt looking at Jenna Ortega at the premiere!

Enid’s Awakening

Alongside the main story, Enid’s powers grew, referred to by Wednesday herself as a “quiet strength.” The prospect of being an Alpha leaves Enid in a form of isolation unfamiliar to her. The fear of being hunted by her own is unimaginable to our kindhearted werewolf. Consequently, Enid seeks comfort in her counterpart and partner in crime, Wednesday Adams. The complement of Enid’s power is only ascertained through an uncalled-for Freaky Friday moment.

Despite the humorous aspects of the body swap, like the hunt for color-specific Benadryl, the experience sheds light on our protagonists’ spiraling issues and how they can provide support for one another’s fears. The relationship between Enid and Wednesday remains similar to how it was in the first season: polar opposites with a drive to keep the other safe.

Premonitions and Control

However, there were various conflicts the two faced to build their bond. Particularly, an issue riddled in Wednesday’s lack of trust and eye drops: her premonitions. The inability to manage her powers only magnifies Wednesday’s search for control, which her newfound spirit guide seems to find as the problem itself.

As if the Principal Dort inclusion wasn’t enough, viewers saw a familiar face when Principal Weems revealed herself as Wednesday’s new spirit guide. Weems was not the first hallucination/spirit to appear on Wednesday, and hopefully will not be the last, as the visual cues surrounding these characters are very engaging and extremely fitting towards the show’s aesthetic.

Beyond her features, Weems progresses the plot by serving as the angel on Wednesday’s shoulder, attempting to guide her in the right direction, which in this case seems to change every few scenes, just as the premonitions did.

The Epic Conclusion

Within the finale, all the characters’ motives are laid bare, and the fight to save the Addams family becomes central. The familial element within Season 2 showed some clear discourse; however, when necessary, these smaller disputes are put to the side to save their own.

With Pugsley out of harm’s way, Thing returning to himself, and Hester Frump back to her usual cold self, the search shifts focus in the final minutes on screen. Wednesday, with the help of her official sidekick, Agnes, aims to find Enid and bring her back. The finale of Season 2 closes the door on many issues but opens the window for even more haunting and novel adventures to come in the next season.

