From “drop dead” to “less”: Olivia Rodrigo Explores the Nuances of Young Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Olivia Rodrigo’s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love broke the internet upon its release in June 2026, with a whopping 82 million streams in its first 24 hours (half of them were me, of course). While I think all of Rodrigo’s albums are absolute masterpieces, this newest album was particularly unique from her previous releases.

Rather than just a collection of songs, the sequence of the entire album follows the different stages of an all-consuming relationship from the very beginning to the very end. Young women all over the world heavily resonated with Rodrigo’s words and even saw parts of themselves in this album.

Instead of creating another traditional breakup album, Rodrigo captured the nuances of young love, where figuring out who you are can be just as complicated as figuring out how to love someone else.

Falling in love with the idea of someone

The album starts off strong with “drop dead,” which perfectly encapsulates the excitement and hopefulness of having a new crush. Rodrigo includes lyrics that we can all relate to, from stalking your crush on the internet to analyzing your zodiac sign compatibility. We’ve all been there: going through Venmo transactions and listening to those TikTok tarot card readings that are obviously a sign.

As “drop dead” transitions to “stupid song,” Rodrigo’s harmless crush develops into something a little more. She describes the feeling of becoming completely enamored with someone and falling in love with everything about them, with heartfelt lines like, “If there is a god, he’s the bond that’s between us two.”

When love becomes complicated

As the album progresses, we begin to see the conflicting emotions Rodrigo is starting to grapple with in her seemingly perfect relationship. In tracks like “maggots for brains” and “what’s wrong with me,” she reveals that even when a relationship is going well, personal struggles don’t just vanish into thin air.

These songs capture the messy reality of navigating love in your early 20s when you’re still trying to figure out your own identity outside of a romantic relationship.“what’s wrong with me” is a personal favorite of mine, featuring the lead singer of The Cure, Robert Smith. This track explores Rodrigo’s own mental health struggles and her trouble understanding her emotions.

When she sings, “Went to the doctor and she said I was fine / But every movie that I see makes me cry,” she highlights the frustration of knowing that something is wrong but not being able to figure out exactly what. This song also serves as a reminder that even the most loving relationship will never fully satisfy you when you aren’t at peace with yourself.

“purple” takes this idea a step further, detailing how love can slowly consume someone’s sense of self, especially at a young age. The song initially paints a romantic picture of two people coming together, describing how she and her significant other were once red and blue, but now she sees the world in purple.

However, about halfway through the track, her perspective begins to shift. She admits, “I had big dreams ‘til I tied myself to you / Now I’m all-consumed,” revealing that somewhere along the way, she began losing herself in the relationship. This shift is what makes the middle of the album so compelling; Rodrigo isn’t necessarily falling out of love, but she’s beginning to realize how much of herself she’s sacrificed in the process.

When love isn’t enough

Finally, the album concludes with a few especially gut-wrenching tracks, such as “less” and “cigarette smoke,” when the reality sinks in that sometimes, love simply isn’t enough. One track that captures this sentiment is “the cure,” which is truly a literary masterpiece to me.

Rodrigo reflects, “I thought I found the antidote with you / But my head is full of poison, and my heart is full of doubt,” revealing that while she initially looked to this relationship for healing, another person can’t be the solution to her problems. As much as she wanted love to be the answer, it was never going to be the cure.

What makes this album so compelling is its vulnerable portrayal of young love, showing that heartbreak isn’t always as simple as falling in and out of love. While Rodrigo has never shied away from vulnerability in her songwriting, this album offered a different kind of relatability, depicting the inner battles that come with navigating both love and self-discovery. After all, heartbreak isn’t always just black and white; it could be purple.

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