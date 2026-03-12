4 Iconic Female Directors You Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Women’s History Month, and I want to celebrate by shouting out some of the most iconic and influential female directors in Hollywood. As you may know, the film industry has historically been a male-dominated industry both behind the camera and in front of it. This has led to an underrepresentation of women’s storytelling and representation and a focus on male-centered narratives.

Fortunately, the industry is beginning to shift, with more women stepping behind the camera and directing major films than ever before! There’s still a significant gap, as only 8.1% of the top-grossing films at the U.S. box office were directed by women, but women are making more strides every year.

In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if, in a couple of decades, women outnumber men in the industry. So, this month and every month, the women who have brought us some of our favorite films deserve recognition for breaking barriers and changing the Hollywood game.

SOFIA COPPOLA

@aivenrylee The queen herself🧎🏼‍♀️🧎🏼‍♀️ #womanmadefilms #womeninfilmmaking #letterboxdfilms #womeninfilmmaking #madebywomenforwomen #storiesaboutwomen #madebywomen #watchlistrecommends #letterboxdwatchlist #sofiacoppola ♬ original sound – aiven I need to start off this list with a bang, and what better way to do that than by introducing the icon that is Sofia Coppola? Coppola is the daughter of another iconic director, Francis Ford Coppola. She even had a brief acting career, with her most recognized role being Michael Corleone’s daughter, Mary, in The Godfather Part III. It’s undeniable that Coppola is a big-time nepo baby, but through her distinctive directorial vision, she’s proved that she’s a star in her own right. She released her first feature film, The Virgin Suicides, in 1999. Coppola wrote the screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides. This film established her ability to portray female characters in all their complexities, especially female melancholy. She then released Lost in Translation in 2003, which earned her multiple award nominations, including best director. Coppola was the third woman to ever be nominated in this category. I’ve seen the movie, as you all should, and I can attest that the praise was well deserved. Over the years, Coppola continued to direct many iconic films, my personal favorites being Marie Antoinette (2006), The Bling Ring (2013), and Priscilla (2023). In all of these films, Coppola manages to capture the “sad girl” aesthetic through her signature visual style, often showing young women who feel emotionally disconnected despite living in glamorous, dreamlike settings. The visuals in her movies are stunning, whether it’s girls staring out windows, soaking in bathtubs, or lounging by the pool as they process their emotions. Her films make sadness feel strangely beautiful, which is part of why Coppola’s work has had such a lasting influence on modern “sad girl” culture. I think this aspect of femininity and womanhood has largely been left out of the narrative, so to see Coppola bring this to light in her films is so refreshing and important.

GRETA GERWIG

EMERALD FENNELL

View this post on Instagram Emerald Fennell’s films are all cultural resets. Her films Promising Young Woman (2020), Saltburn (2023), and Wuthering Heights (2026) are honestly all some of my favorite films. Some would probably find this strange, as some of the scenes in Fennell’s films are known for being strange and freaky, but honestly, that’s what I like about them. She truly just doesn’t care about pushing the limits to express a message. Her films provocatively explore themes like horror, revenge, gender, and social class. Before directing, Emerald was an actress in the industry, starring as Camila in The Crown and Midge in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. I love to see two director baddies supporting each other, and I hope they co-direct a film one day because I already know it would be incredible. I also just had to mention that Fennell also published two children’s ghost stories and a young adult novel. Honestly, what can’t this woman do? Fennell’s first feature film, Promising Young Woman, which explores themes of female revenge, got her five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, which she won. You know you’re good when your first film generates that much Oscar buzz. And even if you’re not a fan of the content and plots of Fennell’s films, you can’t deny that this woman knows her way around a camera. Her shots are visually stunning and can evoke whatever emotion she wants. She’s one of the best I’ve seen when it comes to this, truly making her films works of art.

CHLOÉ ZHAO