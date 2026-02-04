Why Every Girl Is Rewatching ‘Little Women’ Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Little Women isn’t just a movie or a book; it captures a collection of experiences woven into every girl’s young life. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters. Set in post-Civil War New England, the film follows Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth as they navigate love, friendship, heartbreak, and growing up.

Despite being set over a century ago, Little Women feels incredibly modern. Gerwig’s nonlinear storytelling and vivacious characters make the film feel less like a period drama and more like a mirror, reflecting the complexities of growing up as a girl. It’s no wonder so many girls find themselves returning to it, whether it’s for comfort, inspiration, or the reminder that growing up is messy, meaningful, and beautiful.

At its core, Little Women is a love letter to us girls. The film captures the nostalgia of growing up with sisters, cousins, or close friends. The shared bedrooms, inside jokes, fights that feel like your world is crumbling, and the unbreakable bond these shared experiences create. The March sisters are deeply different from one another, yet their closeness allows them to grow individually while remaining connected.

This story feels so honest because the characters’ relationships are complex. Jo and Amy argue, Meg feels torn between responsibility and desire, and Beth quietly holds the family together. We watch this movie over and over, because we, as women, are tired of watching shows and movies that pit us against one another.

This beautiful film shows how sisterhood can be both challenging and the greatest thing you can have. Each sister is strong in her own way, which shows the audience that there’s no single version of what it means to be a woman.

One of the most comforting aspects of Little Women is how it romanticizes ordinary life. The cozy aesthetic setting: warm kitchens, handwritten letters, snowy walks, and candlelit evenings, feels almost magical, even though nothing extravagant is happening.

It’s quite the opposite; their lives couldn’t be more ordinary, yet that’s what the magic of girlhood is. The beauty found in the most quiet, mundane moments. The film creates a mood board of simple pleasures, reminding viewers that beauty exists in the everyday.

In a world dominated by hustle culture and constant pressure to be someone extraordinary, Little Women slows down. It zooms in on small moments: laughter around the dinner table, the creative modes pursued purely out of passion and joy, the love expressed quietly, and the heartbreak that naturally comes with a life so full.

The movie reassures us that a meaningful life doesn’t have to be loud or impressive, which is such a comfort in a society that tells girls that they aren’t enough.

Little Women also teaches us that all dreams are worthy, no matter how big, small, or different they might seem. Meg dreams of becoming a mother and building a loving home, a choice that’s often dismissed as less ambitious or grandiose. Jo wants independence and success as a writer, while Amy longs to become a great artist and be taken seriously for her talent.

What makes the film powerful is that it never ranks these dreams or dismisses one in favor of another. Meg’s desire for domestic life is treated with the same respect as Jo’s career ambitions and Amy’s artistic aspirations. The effervescent Gerwig shows that personal success and happiness look different for everyone and that choosing to follow your dreams on your own terms is the key to real fulfillment.

Speaking of the queen, Gerwig’s directing is what truly sets this adaptation apart. Everything from the dialogue to the stage directions makes her version of Little Women feel both historical and yet relatable. She seamlessly blends old-fashioned settings with modern and real emotional honesty. She captures the complex emotions women experience: ambition, jealousy, love, fear, and longing all wrapped into one beautiful mess.

Something else that makes this movie so passionate is how the actors devoted themselves completely to their characters. There are many movies where the actors are good, but I rarely forget that it’s a movie and that they’re actors.

Ronan’s speech as Jo about loneliness remains one of the most passionate moments in the film. When she earnestly says, “Women have minds, and they have souls… and I’m so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for,” it feels raw and reflects a moment many women have had in their lives. This scene brings me to tears every time because the passion makes us viewers feel deeply understood, which is why the movie continues to resonate so strongly.

Rewatching Little Women feels like returning home. It reminds us of the girls we were, playing princesses and knights, and of the college students we are now, saying goodbye to those girls. We can hope to become strong, capable women who are comfortable in their own skin and confident in themselves.

In celebrating girlhood, sisterhood, and the beauty of an ordinary life, the film offers comfort, validation, and inspiration, which makes it the perfect movie to return to, again and again.

