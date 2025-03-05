5 Reasons Why You Should Tune In for the F1 2025 Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Formula 1, home of “risk takers and history makers,” is the epitome of the motorsport world. With 10 teams, 20 competitive drivers, and one World Champion, the sport is surrounded by constant pressure, buzz, and excitement.

Holding a total of 24 races, the 2025 Grand Prix start on March 14 and end on Dec. 7. This particular season is a little different from the rest as it holds surprises from new car rules, driver lineups, and liveries. With the upcoming 2025 season being the sport’s 75th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to become immersed in the world of F1!

Lewis Hamilton & Ferrari

Arguably, one of the world’s most famous current drivers is none other than Sir Lewis Hamilton. Breaking the internet with his announcement, Hamilton shared the end of his 12-year partnership with Mercedes, switching to Ferrari for this upcoming season. After having won six of his seven World Championships with Mercedes, Hamilton’s departure from the team was quite a shock to the internet, especially because of his move to a rival like Ferrari.

Apart from the good that came with Mercedes, he left for Ferrari for a more attractive contract and new challenges (plus, isn’t everyone a little bit of a Ferrari fan?). From photos at Enzo Ferrari’s house to first laps, Hamilton has officially gone red and joined Charles Leclerc on this season’s F1 Ferrari team.

Even with Hamilton’s addition creating one of the most iconic driver duos, fans are still heartbroken and missing Leclerc’s previous four-year-long Ferrari partner, Carlos Sainz. With Hamilton joining the team, Ferrari let Sainz go, breaking the “C²” duo fans dubbed Leclerc and Sainz.

The two’s partnership taught F1 fans a lot about the sport, one of those being Ferrari’s strategy game. Notorious for their questionably poor race strategy, Ferrari has struggled for years, from communication to tire-related problems. As seen before, these stressors have been known to affect the relationships between team members. The C² Ferrari duo were unfortunately no strangers to such inevitable tension, with team orders and driver priorities often clashing.

As the first race approaches, the Australian Grand Prix from March 14 to 16, fans are excited to see how Hamilton will officially race for the first time under Ferrari and how his partnership with Leclerc will develop throughout the season. If and when problems start to arise, will Ferrari side with seven-time World Champion Hamilton or their “Golden Boy,” Leclerc? The new era of Hamilton partnered with Ferrari is surely going to be one worth watching.

A Williams Renaissance (Hopefully)

One of the biggest mysteries characterizing the 2024 F1 Season was where Carlos Sainz was finally signing to. Replaced by Hamilton, Sainz was unexpectedly left without a contract, and the options for a top rival team were slim to none. The fan-favorite Spaniard left the F1 world with a mix of emotions when announcing his partnership with Williams, a typically considered lower-tier team.

With a potentially long-term contract with the team, Sainz now has the chance to work with the team for the coming years while expanding their strategies. Swapping red for blue, one of the biggest questions this season is how Sainz will perform under Williams. Can he help raise the team from a previous ninth-place standing, or will Williams remain on the lower end of the spectrum? I’m hoping it’s the former!

Six New Rookies

In an upcoming F1 season, one to three new rookies is typical, but this season brings six new rookies: Liam Lawson with RedBull, Kimi Antonelli representing Mercedes, Oliver Bearman under HAAS, Jack Doohan in Alpine, Gabriel Bortoleto with Kick Sauber, and Isack Hadjar with Racing Bulls.

Six of 20 drivers being new on the grid is interesting, to say the least, especially with them being so young, ranging from 18 to 22. It’s almost a given that mistakes will happen and chaos will unravel, keeping viewers on their toes.

The number of rookies goes to show how much the sport is changing and just how easily drivers can be replaced. Last season, two drivers were replaced mid-season (which is uncommon), clearly showing that if you’re not performing, you’re out.

With pressures at an all-time high and thousands of others vying for a coveted F1 seat, it’s hard not to wonder how these rookies are going to perform, especially those in a champion-winning car. I’m excited to see how these rookies will get along with veteran drivers and, of course, for interviews without media training.

McLaren Dominance

Last season, we saw McLaren make history by winning the Constructor Championship (team championship) for the first time since 1998. Their dominance caught not only themselves but the rest of the grid off-guard with six race wins, eight pole positions, and 21 podium finishes.

Though the team is highly popular, McLaren hadn’t shown “championship material” until this past season with multiple race wins and points. Performing one of the best seasons, the team came prepared with new upgrades and strategies that beat Red Bull and Ferrari for the Constructors Championship.

McLaren fans all over the world are hoping for the same results this season to continue and even a potential papaya driver to win the World Championship. With new drivers, upgrades, and experience, we’re all wondering if McLaren has what it takes to secure their team more championships this season.

Potential Five-Time Champion: Max Verstappen

If there’s one name you should remember in F1, it should be Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver made his debut in F1 at 17 years old as the youngest person to race in the sport. Since 2016, Verstappen has been driving with Red Bull and has continuously proved his dominance on the track.

Last year challenged Verstappen’s skill with an unexpectedly competitive season against McLaren driver Lando Norris. Though RedBull was unable to win the Constructors Championship, Verstappen secured the World Championship for the fourth time in a row. The record for most consecutive World Championships is currently held by Michael Schumacher, with five back-to-back titles. Can Verstappen tie and eventually break this title, or will this season be even more challenging than the last?

The intoxicating part about Formula 1 is its constant change and fast-paced environment. From one day to the next, drivers can be replaced, and teams can lose their dominance. This season gives all the right ingredients for a competitive and interesting season that would be worth getting into. With 24 Grand Prix winners and 24 “lights out and away we go,” anything is bound to happen.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!