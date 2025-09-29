Festive Songs To Put on Your Spooky Playlist This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re having a cozy night in reading or hanging out with friends, everyone loves listening to a Halloween playlist. The problem is, there are only so many Halloween-themed songs. Everyone knows the popular ones: “Monster Mash,” “Ghostbusters,” “Somebody’s Watching Me,” “Thriller” … but what more is there?

“This Is Halloween”

Okay, so even though this one might be on the popular side, it’s still worth mentioning. From the classic movie, Nightmare Before Christmas, this song is definitely worth adding to your playlist. Whether it’s a Halloween or a Christmas movie, this song totally embodies the spirit of Halloween Town, and of Halloween in general.

From the creepy voices to the images in one’s head upon hearing it, this is a worthwhile addition to any spooky playlists. Another worthwhile mention with the same general atmosphere is “Sally’s Song,” sung by Sally instead of Jack, though perfectly capturing her haunting obsession with him.

“Season of the Witch”

When I mention this song, I’m specifically talking about the cover by Lana Del Rey. If you haven’t heard it, give it a listen! Though the original is quite a Halloween-ish song in general, Lana Del Rey’s voice adds an extra eerie depth to it that’s near-impossible to find elsewhere.

Relatively recent, this song features in the 2019 movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, a chilling tale about a group of teenagers who break into an abandoned house. Though between the chill vibes of this song and the poetry of the lyrics, it’s quite an aesthetic addition to any Halloween playlist.

“Close Your Eyes”

This one was a rather new find for me. In 2022, when Kim Petras rose to fame with her feature in Sam Smith’s “Unholy,” she grabbed the attention of the public, and, as it happens, me. As it turns out, she has an entire album of songs that capture the Halloween aesthetic, titled TURN OFF THE LIGHT, VOL 1.

In the album, I’m the most drawn to “Close Your Eyes,” but there’s something in there for everyone! The aesthetic of her music is quite spooky, with lyrics that’ll stay with you (like a ghost), and a melody that sounds like it should be playing in a dimly lit library with a dark, cobwebbed chandelier hanging in the best way.

“Goo Goo Muck”

Alright, this one’s pretty popular too. It’s been at the forefront of so many TikToks and Instagram reels for what feels like forever now, but it’s such a good song! Released in 1981, “Goo Goo Muck” made an appearance in the TV show Wednesday, which brought it to the forefront of relevance, and how could you not like this one, really? It has that classic ’80s feel to it, and quite a satisfying and recognizable beginning beat.

And if we’re talking about trending songs, I just want to take a beat to acknowledge “Spooky, Scary Skeletons–Undead Tombstone Remix Extended.” It’s easy to pretend you don’t like the trendy songs, but let’s face it, they’re trending for a reason.

“Houdini”

I’m a little out there with this one, specifically because there’s nothing about it that makes it particularly Halloween-themed in the lyrics or title, but there’s something about the beat in the chorus that just screams Halloween to me.

Written and performed by Eminem, “Houdini” was released in 2024, and though it flaunts a very classic Eminem sound, it has another element to it that creates an ominous and almost sassy atmosphere. I can’t decipher exactly what it is, but it’s worth a listen to try and figure it out for yourself. Whether you love it or hate it, I thought I’d recommend it.

I hope these recommendations help revive your Halloween playlist from the dead. Happy listening!

