‘Euphoria’ Season 3: What We Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

**This article contains spoilers for Euphoria**

After three long years, HBO’s Euphoria is finally returning. Season 3 is set to premiere on April 12, and the show is taking a bold leap forward with a nearly five‑year time jump. With so much time passing both on‑screen and off, fans are preparing for a season that feels dramatically different from the first two.

When Season 2 ended in 2022, viewers were left with several unresolved storylines. Rue had begun her path toward sobriety and parted ways with Jules, Lexi’s iconic play had just ended, and Maddie and Cassie’s friendship had collapsed after their explosive confrontation.

The finale then closed with the raid that resulted in Ashtray’s death and Fezco’s arrest. Season 3 now has the challenge of revisiting these characters years later, exploring how their lives have changed and what consequences still linger.

Even before HBO released the trailer, fans anticipated major changes due to the real‑life passing of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco. His absence leaves a noticeable emotional gap, especially given how Fez and Lexie’s storyline was just developing. Many viewers have expressed that the show will feel different without him, and the trailer seems to acknowledge that shift in tone.

The newly released trailer leans into a darker, more mature atmosphere. Rue appears older and more introspective, showing that sobriety and the weight of her past will be central to her story.

She’s in much more trouble than before, currently in Mexico and in distress, saying that she’d just tried to be killed, and telling her mother she needs to come home.

Jules appears only briefly, leaving fans unsure how prominent she’ll be this season. Lexi seems more grounded and confident, and thriving at her new job, while Cassie and Maddie’s dynamic is one of the most unexpected elements.

The trailer hints at Maddie taking on a more guiding or managerial role in Cassie’s life and career, with Nate being skeptical about it.

This is a development that’s already sparked discussion about whether this is a reconciliation, tension, or something in between. The group dynamic is there, with Maddie, Rue, and Lexi all seen together, though this dynamic is unclear since they all seem to be living far and are busy with their careers.

One line from the trailer immediately caught fans’ attention: Nate turning to Cassie and saying, “My Maddie?” The moment has already generated widespread speculation. Some viewers believe it suggests Nate still has unresolved feelings for Maddie, while others see it as a manipulative comment meant to destabilize Cassie.

The trailer does show Cassie marrying Nate, but the dynamic of their relationship is still unclear. Either way, there will be some trouble for them, with someone seen at their wedding threatening Nate.

Eric Dane’s Cal Jacobs returns as well, making this one of his last roles before his passing earlier this year from ALS. Although not seen in the trailer, Trisha Paytas is confirmed to have a role in the show, but it’s unclear, so many fans will be watching to find out.

Fan reactions to the trailer have been mixed but intrigued. Many are excited to see the show return with a more adult tone, while others are cautious about the time jump, potentially skipping over emotional fallout and key moments, like Rue’s suitcase, that they hoped to see addressed.

However, most people agree that, despite their opinions, they’ll be watching just to see what happens next.

After years of speculation, cast changes, and fan theories, Euphoria is finally back. If the trailer is any indication, the next chapter is going to be intense, messy, and impossible to look away from.

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