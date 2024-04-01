We May Need To Wait Longer for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

HBO’s Euphoria has got to be one of my favorite and most-hated shows at the same time. The plot is way too good, and I find myself binge-watching for hours, but the rate at which these seasons get released scratches my brain in all the wrong ways. I’m now going to be an incoming sophomore in college, and the first time I watched this show was back when graduating from middle school. That should give you a little hint about the timeline of seasons being released!

Before we deep dive, let me give a little introduction to what Euphoria is all about. The series follows Rue Bennett, a teenage drug addict who deals with the troubles and struggles of sobriety, as she settles her roots and flourishes in her relationships after rehab. Although Rue is the central focus of the series, there are episodes where the backstories of the other main characters are a secondary focus.

Unfortunately, sources reported that Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed by HBO, and the new release date is up in the air.

euphoria season 3’s release date is tbd

Season 1 was first released in 2019, with Season 2 following in 2022. Supposedly, Season 3 was originally set to air in 2025. Now that shooting is indefinitely postponed to an unknown date, it’s going to be a waiting game for when to expect the show to make a comeback. The series was renewed for a third season back in February 2022, with filming set to begin in the first half of this year, but who knows if this is still happening.

what will euphoria season 3 be about?

Details about this upcoming season have yet to be released, but inside sources have rumored these episodes to be set a few years in the future when all characters have graduated high school. Some cast members have even gone as far as to shed some light on some expectations they had when beginning the filming, following the conclusion of Season 2.

which cast members are coming back?

A list of who is confirmed to come back on the show has also not yet been announced. Fans can expect to see everyone’s favorite characters make a return, showing support for the progression of the script being written, while the future of other characters remains uncertain. Interviews of the actors with multiple news sources have shown there’s some level of excitement for the return of Euphoria and its unplanned season, building up the hype for when it returns, but it’s all a matter of when.

So clearly, there’s some motion surrounding this season, as plot lines are kept under wraps and actors are preaching about their potential returns. I can’t lie and say that the wait for this season won’t leave me a bit antsy.

It’s been two years since viewers last witnessed the characters on screen. We’ve all already been excitedly awaiting Season 3, but I guess we’re just going to have to wait a little bit longer. Expectations are high, but I already know Euphoria is going to kill it, as always.

