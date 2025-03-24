Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Is Finally Here! Will This 90-Year Classic Work in 2025?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White is finally arriving, bringing the studio’s first-ever animated feature into the modern era. Since its announcement, this adaptation has faced major backlash, from casting choices to storyline changes. With nearly 90 years of nostalgia tied to the original, Disney faces a difficult balancing act: how do you modernize a beloved fairy tale while keeping its heart intact?

Yet, despite the controversy, early reviews from critics suggest this Snow White might just be one of Disney’s strongest live-action remakes. So, will the new Snow White be a fresh, empowering take on the classic, or just another divisive reboot?

A Story Beyond “True Love”

One of the most debated changes in the remake is the shift away from the original’s romance-driven plot. In the 1937 film, Snow White’s story revolves around the prince, whose true love’s kiss awakens her from the Evil Queen’s poisoned apple curse. But in 2025, Disney has opted for a different message.

Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White, has stated in interviews that the new version emphasizes Snow White’s journey to becoming a leader rather than waiting for a prince to save her. “We wrote a Snow White that’s not gonna be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler explained.

This change has sparked backlash from some fans who argue that Snow White is, at its core, a love story. Some claim that removing romance entirely alters the essence of the film, while others believe that Disney is making much-needed progress by giving Snow White more agency.

Casting Controversies

The casting choices for Snow White have been one of the most polarizing aspects of the remake, with both Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot facing criticism for entirely different reasons.

Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White has sparked intense debate, with critics arguing that she doesn’t match the original character’s description. Beyond that, her outspoken commentary about the film, including remarks about its modernized storyline and dismissal of the traditional love story, has fueled backlash. Some audiences feel that her attitude toward the original film comes across as dismissive, making it harder for nostalgic fans to embrace her in the role.

However, others, including myself, argue that Zegler is a talented actress with an impressive singing voice and that the backlash is more rooted in resistance to change than genuine concerns about her performance. Early reviews even praise her portrayal, calling her charismatic and compelling, proving that talent should ultimately outweigh rigid expectations.

Gal Gadot’s casting as the Evil Queen has also drawn skepticism. While she undeniably has the striking looks for the role, her past performances, particularly in Wonder Woman 1984 and Death on the Nile, have been criticized for being stiff and lacking emotional depth. The Evil Queen is a dramatic, theatrical villain who thrives on intimidation and vanity, making her one of Disney’s most iconic antagonists. Some fans worry that Gadot’s delivery will feel too flat for such a commanding role, failing to bring the necessary menace and complexity.

The Seven Dwarfs Debate

Another major shift in the remake is the reimagining of the Seven Dwarfs. After actor Peter Dinklage criticized the idea of retelling Snow White with the traditional seven dwarfs, Disney decided to take a new approach, causing the backlash that they hoped to avoid. Rather than casting seven little people to play the role of the dwarfs, they opted for only casting one little person actor and CGI’d all seven of the dwarfs.

While this change was meant to avoid outdated stereotypes, it has caused the opposite effect. Several actors with dwarfism have responded in outrage over the choice to CGI the dwarfs, saying that they would’ve loved to jump at the opportunity to be in the movie, especially considering how hard it already is for them to get cast in Hollywood. This choice erases the representation of actors with dwarfism, completely missing the mark of what Disney was trying to avoid.

A Disappointing Transformation?

While Disney aimed to modernize Snow White’s look, some fans feel the costume, hair, and makeup choices fall flat. Unlike the rich, stylized elegance of past live-action princesses like in Cinderella (2015) or Beauty and the Beast (2017), this Snow White opts for a simpler, almost overly plain design. The iconic dress, while faithful in color, has been criticized for looking too much like a low-budget costume rather than a cinematic reimagining.

Additionally, Snow White’s hair and makeup lack the polish typically associated with Disney princesses. Her minimal styling and loose curls feel less like a fairy tale heroine and more like a modern-day casual look. Many fans expected a more refined, ethereal appearance, but instead, the film’s aesthetic choices seem underwhelming for a character meant to embody the fairest of them all.

I’m especially disappointed since fan edits of the costume, along with every single press tour outfit that Rachel Zegler has done, have been more in touch with the original princess than the final product in the movie, especially the homage look she did for the film’s original actress.

Early Reviews: A Pleasant Surprise

Despite the pre-release controversy, early reviews from critics suggest that Snow White might be one of Disney’s most successful live-action adaptations. Many have praised Zegler’s performance, calling her “charming” and “magnetic” on screen. The film’s musical numbers and visuals have also been well-received, with some critics comparing its aesthetic to Cinderella (2015), one of Disney’s most beloved remakes.

However, some critiques have emerged, mainly regarding the CGI used for the dwarfs and Gal Gadot’s performance in the movie, along with some saying that the movie didn’t feel like a Snow White remake.

Why You Should Give Snow White a Chance

Despite the controversy, there are still plenty of reasons to give the new Snow White a chance. For one, early reviews have praised Rachel Zegler’s performance, calling her a standout who brings warmth and depth to the role, not to mention her absolutely fantastic voice that has already been showcased in the film’s new song, “Waiting on a Wish.” The film’s visuals, while divisive, are said to be a stunning blend of fairy-tale magic and cinematic grandeur.

Disney’s decision to modernize Snow White’s character offers a fresh perspective, giving her more agency and ambition beyond romance. While some changes may feel drastic, this adaptation aims to reintroduce Snow White to a new generation, making her a heroine that reflects today’s audiences while still honoring the heart of the classic tale.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!