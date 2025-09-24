This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to Off the Radar, On Repeat! As a huge music fan, I consistently try to find new ways to diversify my playlists or curate new ones for certain situations. I’ve been a music lover since I was able to dance, and I’ve always loved the more folksy, acoustic, slower songs above all else. As for my credentials, the concerts I’ve attended so far include Hozier, Noah Kahan, The Backseat Lovers, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan, and I’m hoping for so many more.

I’ve grown tired of relying on the same five songs to impress my friends with, so I’ve made a point to discover smaller artists and explore their discographies to share my favorites with you all.

The artists I’m recommending today are definitely very acoustic-guitar, harmony-driven, and, if I can say so, fall vibes. I have four artists to share with you this time, along with some song recommendations for you to enjoy.

Abby Powledge

Now, I have a feeling some of you know Abby Powledge’s song “the way that i am,” which, around fall 2024, went viral on TikTok. Her voice and stripped-down production with just a guitar in this song made for a heartbreaking performance that I think a lot of us could relate to.

Her music has continued to grow and get better after that song, with her newest release being “ruin me” in August 2025. Powledge is only 20 years old and has already created some very influential songs. After giving all her releases a listen, some other recommendations are: “men on the internet,” “grown,” and “help me see myself.”

cauboi

If you ever want to overthink and debate everything that’s ever happened romantically in your life, this is the artist for you. cauboi, or Ryan, released “balaclava” in April 2024, and I haven’t stopped listening to it since I first heard it.

It’s been in almost every playlist I’ve ever made, and those more than a million streams? At least half belong to me. cauboi has released two other songs, “your dad” and “i’ll always know u better than ur future wife,” that are just as good as the first. I’m patiently waiting for the day an entire album comes out!

Chris Lanzon

I stumbled upon Chris Lanzon during wintertime last year, my first introduction to him being his song “Lilo.” Needless to say, it ended up in my Spotify Wrapped and is still in my “On Repeat” playlist today. There’s something about his voice that entrances me every time I listen to him.

His debut album, You’re Missing the Best Part, comes out on Nov. 28. My overall favorites from him (other than “Lilo”) have been “More Than Words,” “Towers,” and “New York, Falling Apart.”

Tiny Habits

Tiny Habits is a group made up of Cinya Khan, Maya Rae, and Judah Mayowa, but there are times their voices blend so beautifully that I’m convinced it’s only one person. Their song “tiny things” became popular in 2023, and since then, Tiny Habits has completely taken off. Their new EPs, singles, and albums are so addictive to listen to. My favorite songs recently have been “Wishes,” “Mudroom,” “Flicker,” and “For Sale Sign” featuring Lizzy McAlpine.

All of these artists have a special place in my heart, and I hope you can take the time to listen and, hopefully, add a new artist to your rotation. Until next time, happy listening!

