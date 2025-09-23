Local Things to Do in Tallahassee for Fall 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are changing, and the air is getting colder by the day. Before you know it, Tallahassee transforms into another Star’s Hollow. It’s that time of year to grab a pumpkin spice latte and embrace your “Christian Girl Autumn” truth.

From festive events to having local bonfires and movie nights with your friends, there are plenty of things to experience in Tallahassee this fall. Here’s the best guide to spend your season in the city!

From picking the perfect pumpkin, going through a haunted house, or sipping pumpkin spice lattes with your friends on Landis Green, there are so many ways to spend your fall in Tallahassee. Most of these events are affordable, local, on-campus, and meant to be spent with your friends. It’s the season to make the best memories with the people you love the most.

