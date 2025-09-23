Local Things to Do in Tallahassee for Fall 2025

The leaves are changing, and the air is getting colder by the day. Before you know it, Tallahassee transforms into another Star’s Hollow. It’s that time of year to grab a pumpkin spice latte and embrace your “Christian Girl Autumn” truth.
From festive events to having local bonfires and movie nights with your friends, there are plenty of things to experience in Tallahassee this fall. Here’s the best guide to spend your season in the city!
- Pumpkin patch
-
What better way to spend the fall than picking pumpkins with your best friends and carving them? Check out a few local churches that do pumpkin patches every year: Faith Presbyterian Church, Christ Presbyterian Church, Gray Memorial United Methodist Church, and Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church. Bring a digital camera to the patch to get the cutest fall photos.
- Terror of Tallahassee
-
Terror of Tallahassee is Tallahassee’s local version of Halloween Horror Nights. Tickets range from $25 to $35. The theme for the haunted house this year is called the “Unexpected Advent of A.G.I.” It’s about half a mile from Doak Campbell Stadium. Spend a fall night with your friends and go support this local haunted house!
- Host a bonfire and make s’mores
-
What says fall more than a cozy bonfire with your friends? A bonfire is the best and coziest way to spend a night with friends, especially with a toasted s’more. Try either roasting hot dogs or even the trending savory s’mores, like roasting cheese with crackers for a twist.
- North Florida Fair
-
One of my favorite fall traditions back home is going to the fair with my friends. I still carry on this tradition with Tallahassee’s local North Florida fair, where they have thrilling rides, delicious food, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. They have agriculture, exhibits, and excitement for everyone!
- Tallahassee Film Festival
-
On Sept. 27, Downtown Tallahassee will become a center for movies and music. They’re screening Empire Records, one of my favorite movies, for its 30th anniversary. They’ll have plenty of live music, activities, and local food and drinks starting at noon while you wait. Head to Kleman Plaza with your best friends, chairs, and blankets for an awesome way to spend your Saturday.
- Events at the ASLC
-
The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) has plenty of season-themed movies and events that are the best way to spend a night. This year, they’ve played The Princess and the Frog, Sinners, and A Complete Unknown, and even hosted a Michael Cera lookalike contest this past month, with many more to come. They also do a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show every year with a huge turnout.
- host a fall picnic
-
Now that the weather’s getting colder, that makes for the best time to have a picnic with your friends. Grab a blanket, some pub subs, a charcuterie board, and your favorite fall foods, and head over to Landis Green, Cascades, Governor’s, or San Luis Mission Park to enjoy a fun night with friends. A picnic is the perfect place to have a Friendsgiving potluck, too.
From picking the perfect pumpkin, going through a haunted house, or sipping pumpkin spice lattes with your friends on Landis Green, there are so many ways to spend your fall in Tallahassee. Most of these events are affordable, local, on-campus, and meant to be spent with your friends. It’s the season to make the best memories with the people you love the most.
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!