A Niche Jam Session: A Musical Overview of Tiffany Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Niche Jam Session is a way to give artists a chance at fighting the algorithm. Here, I review local albums in the Tallahassee area, fresh new artists’ debuts, or albums on Spotify that deserve a higher monthly listener count. Take a seat in this corner of the internet and jam out with me while you read!

Tiffany Day is a 26-year-old singer and producer living in Los Angeles who’s released some of the greatest electronic music I’ve heard since Charli xcx’s BRAT took over the world.

Someone this good has to come from somewhere, though, and Day comes from Kansas, in her bedroom, singing covers of popular songs. In 2017, she had a video of her singing “Hallelujah” into an Italian well go absolutely viral.

Although we’ve all seen this video at least twice, my discovery of Day as a musical genius came from a doomscroll on Instagram Reels about two months ago, when a Reel blasting some beautiful electronic song started playing.

There was no song title, no album title, or any information whatsoever, just the caption “I won’t give up unless it’s on you.”

I ran straight to any platform to listen to this audio blessing my ears and found Day’s YouTube channel, with a fresh new release of her song “BREAKUP.”

I’ve waited patiently until Jan. 30, when “TELL ME WHAT I DID” showed up on my YouTube feed: the song that raised me from the dead in that fated doomscroll two months ago.

Other than her preteen fame on YouTube back in the mid-2010s, where did Day spawn from?

Early Works

Day released her first song in 2018 during her era of YouTube covers, titled “Bubble.” The song is fully “of the time,” sounding like mxmtoon, Cavetown, and early Clairo.

Soon after, Day released “I Want My Money Back!” sounding more R&B than before, and she continues these vibes in her 2020 EP, I’M ALIVE.

Day then released a series of “projects” in the span of 2021 through 2023, titled in order as The Recovery Project, The Dependency Project, The Renewal Project, and The Gratitude Project.

To me, the final project marks the start of her EDM, dubstep kind of feel; what I absolutely love from her.

Day Becomes Electronic

The Gratitude Project

Within the album The Gratitude Project, Day releases her first real “electronic” song, titled “DREAMS ABT OPTIMISM.” Not only is this the tipping point for what I’m focusing on in Day’s career, but it’s also just a fantastic song.

The lyrics are insanely positive, describing a guy who makes her “wanna be good now,” but definitely not without the occasional lyric that makes you wonder what’s actually going on.

Lover Tofu Fruit

Although Lover Tofu Fruit returns to the R&B, chill sound Day had previously produced, there are a few songs that show where she could’ve started to make songs like “TELL ME WHAT I DID.”

“FAR AWAY” is playing over a breakcore beat, “WHAT AM I RUNNING FROM” sounds like The Gratitude Project, and “WHAT A JOKE” already has the vocal chops crucial to her newer music.

Where Day Is Now

Lover Tofu Fruit (MONOLID Flip)

Marking a new era of her music, Day began remixing three of her own songs under the alias MONOLID. The previously fully chill song “TOGETHER” has been club-ified, and “WHAT A JOKE” becomes even more danceable than it was previously.

“KANSAS” is the standout track, sounding most similar to what she’s released in the past few months. There’s the vocal chops, absolutely ascension-causing instrumentals similar to Charli xcx’s “party 4 u,” and a loud drop towards the end of the song. Around the 2:15 mark, the song gets assistance from a violin, and it’s beautiful.

HALO

Welcome back to my doomscroll a few months ago. Day has since announced that the song from the reel, “TELL ME WHAT I DID,” will appear on the upcoming album HALO on April 3. Including 13 songs, there’s no doubt that the album will have songs just as good, if not better, than the standout tracks that’ve been released.

Full of vocal chop goodness, both “TELL ME WHAT I DID” and “BREAKUP” have been on repeat, flowing through my over-ear headphones, and I’m not stopping anytime soon.

There’s so much more to be said about the rest of Day’s persona — the amazing fashion, the breathtaking music videos, and the impeccable Instagram feed — but the music really is the largest part of this perfect whole.

If you’re a fan of Charli xcx, PinkPantheress, or Imogen Heap, what are you waiting for? Get Tiffany Day in your headphones right now.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!