‘BRAT’ Summer Isn’t Over Yet: Meet the Artists Behind Charli xcx’s Remix Album

The long-anticipated BRAT remix album is here: Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat. On Oct. 6, Charli xcx handed a copy of the tracklist to a fan at her SWEAT Tour concert in Orlando and asked him to post it online. This time, we didn’t have to repeatedly check X and TikTok for green billboards, half of which turned out to be fake. Almost all of the remixes she’s already released are included on the album. BRAT summer has turned into BRAT autumn with her surprise listening party at Storm King this past week.

. “360 featuring Robyn & yung lean”

“360” gets a new Swedish twist with the additions of Robyn & Yung Lean. Robyn most recently released Honey in 2018. Yung Lean and Charli xcx have been lifelong friends, so it was no surprise when Charli announced the remix earlier this year.

. “Club classics featuring bb trickz”

BB Trickz is a Spanish drill rapper from Barcelona. With songs like “Miss Rackz” and “Jálale alv,” BB Trickz’s rapping adds the perfect spin to her verse on “Club Classics.” This is a version of “Club Classics” I’ve never known I needed until now.

“Sympathy is a Knife featuring Ariana Grande”

When speculating where Ariana Grande would end up on the BRAT remix album, fans speculated either “Everything is romantic” or “I think about it all the time.” Grande is known for her role in Wicked, R.E.M. beauty line, infamous Nickelodeon roles, and iconic albums. Hearing the queens of pop talk about their struggles with fame sounds like another version of “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde.” Grande’s BRAT feature goes perfectly with the Wicked premiere later in November.

“I might say something stupid featuring the 1975 & jon hopkins”

Since Charli and George Daniels’ engagement was announced in November 2023, fans knew it was only a matter of time before we saw music between The 1975 and Charli. Jon Hopkins is a producer and musician who’s played keyboards for Imogen Heap and has contributed to albums by Coldplay. He’s behind the songs “Viva la Vida,” “The Escapist,” and many more.

“Talk talk featuring troye sivan”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SWEAT (@sweattour) Troye Sivan and Charli xcx have been the most iconic duo for years. Since “1999” and “2099,” the pair have been unstoppable. The SWEAT Tour has easily become one of the most unique tours of the year, making everyone in the arena feel like they’re in the club. Real ones are still heartbroken that there’s no Blue Neighbourhood on the setlist.

“Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae”

From TikToker to upcoming pop star, Addison Rae has changed her reputation by releasing her single “Diet Pepsi.” She also came out with an EP called AR in 2023. She first performed the song alongside Charli xcx and Troye Sivan at Madison Square Garden.

“Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek”

Charli’s close friend and pop artist Caroline Polachek is here on the track. George Daniel and Charli xcx remixed her song “Welcome To My Island” to add a hyperpop spin to Caroline’s dramatic vocals. They’ve also collaborated on Charli’s Pop 2 album with the song “Tears.” Her latest release is the deluxe album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You: Everasking Edition. The remix explores the long-distance friendship between the two.

“Rewind featuring bladee”

It’s been a while since we had a collaboration between Bladee and Charli. The last time we saw them together was the song “Drama” released in 2020 on the Good Luck album. The two joined forces to create the perfect hyperpop song. I’m hoping for more Charli and Bladee remixes on the next album after hearing this one.

“So I featuring a.g. cook”

A.G. Cook was the perfect fit for this SOPHIE tribute, given that they were collaborators for a long time. A.G. Cook is an English music producer and the head of the UK record label PC Music. He and Charli have been collaborating on music for years now, producing on most of Charli and Pop 2. This is nowhere near the last collaboration we’re getting from the pair.

“Girl, so confusing featuring lorde”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lorde fanpage (@lordecontent) As Lorde’s iconic verse says, “And when we put this to bed, the internet will go crazy.” The internet most definitely did when Charli announced the remix and then brought out Lorde at Madison Square Garden. In Charli’s interview with Zane Lowe, she admits that she was fearful about putting the song on BRAT because she wasn’t sure how Lorde would react. We’re all hoping for another collaboration between the two on Lorde’s new album. The pair truly worked it out on the remix, putting their feud behind them and becoming an iconic duo.

“Apple featuring the japanese house”

These two encapsulated a rare dynamic on “Apple.” The Japanese House adds a beautiful voice to the song, perfect for the transition to BRAT fall. The Japanese House, whose real name is Amber Mary Bain, is an English indie pop musician who contributes vocals and plays guitar, synthesizer, and keyboard for her music. She is an affiliate of The 1975, and George Daniel joined again to produce this song. The apple is closer to the tree than ever with this remix.

“B2b featuring tinashe”

B2b celebrates two work besties and their mutual appreciation for each other. Both Tinashe and Charli have blown up bigger than ever this year, and this remix highlights their hard work. They made us “boom clap” and get “2 on” all the way from Los Angeles to France. Here’s to hoping for the perfect “Nasty” remix with Charli.

“Mean girls featuring julian casablancas”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by strokesclub (@strokesclub) The lead singer from The Strokes was an unexpected Charli xcx collab but so needed. Charli’s remix with the OG “It Boy” from New York was made for all the girls who stole their dad’s music taste growing up. He’s the perfect addition to BRAT summer.

“I think about it all the time featuring bon iver”

Bon Iver was the perfect contributor for “I think about it all the time.” Their voices together create a beautiful melody I can’t stop listening to. Bon Iver is an American indie folk band founded in 2006 by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon. He’s collaborated with Taylor Swift, Kanye West, and The National.

“365 featuring shygirl”

It was only a matter of time before the Shygirl “365” remix. She is the perfect opener for the SWEAT tour. Shygirl is an English singer, DJ, rapper, songwriter, and co-head/founder of record label and collective NUXXE. We’re all hoping for a remix including Troye Sivan as well.

“Guess” featuring billie eilish”