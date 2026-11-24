This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fashion world constantly brings old trends and styles back, but some of the best pieces never completely go out of style. From vintage finds to secondhand designer pieces, there’s something special about finding clothing that’s unique and already has a story, straying away from fast fashion.

Charli XCX is taking that idea to another level with her latest collab with secondhand marketplace Vinted, allowing fans to own pieces from her personal wardrobe or worn during her concerts while supporting an important cause.

From the Stage to Someone Else’s Closet

Charli XCX has partnered with secondhand fashion marketplace Vinted to give selected pieces from her personal archive and tour wardrobe a second life. The collection includes clothing connected to her Music, Fashion, Film tour, making it an exciting opportunity for fans who follow her fashion moments just as closely as they follow her music.

One of the most interesting parts of the collaboration is how some of these outfits came together in the first place. Charli and her longtime stylist, Chris Horan, sourced secondhand pieces through Vinted sellers and incorporated them into her tour looks. One New York seller even discovered that a sheer blouse they had previously sold ended up being worn by Charli onstage. It’s such a cool moment that shows how a piece of clothing can travel from one person’s closet to an entirely different story.

More Than Just a Closet Sale

What makes this collaboration even more meaningful is that it supports Rainbow Railroad, an international nonprofit organization that helps LGBTQ+ people facing persecution find safety. All proceeds from Charli’s Vinted wardrobe sale will benefit the organization.

Around the world, LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face discrimination, threats, and violence because of their identities. Rainbow Railroad works to connect people facing these circumstances with resources and pathways to safety. By directing the proceeds toward this organization. Charli’s collaboration extends beyond fashion and gives the project a purpose that reaches much further than a celebrity closet sale.

Why Everyone Loves a Good Secondhand Find

Secondhand fashion has become a major part of how people approach personal style. Thrifting isn’t just about finding inexpensive clothing; it’s like having a way to become your own person and discover unique pieces no one else has. You can experiment with trends and create outfits that feel more personal.

Vintage shopping and resale platforms are becoming more and more popular. Finding something that nobody else has can feel more exciting than purchasing another trending piece. There’s also something appealing about knowing that a piece of clothing has already been worn and loved.

Instead of constantly buying something new, secondhand shopping gives existing pieces another opportunity to become part of someone’s wardrobe. Whether it’s an oversized vintage jacket, a designer bag, or a unique top you found while scrolling through resale listings, the best finds are often the ones you weren’t even looking for.

Fashion With a New Purpose

Charli’s collaboration brings together both individuality and giving clothing another life. It also shows how celebrity influence can be used to bring attention to causes outside of the entertainment industry. Rather than simply releasing another collection, Charli is using pieces from her own wardrobe to support an organization doing meaningful work, which is very chic of her!

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