‘But I’m a Cheerleader:’ A Queer Film Gem

It’s impossible to let LGBTQ+ History Month pass by without addressing the biggest elephant in the queer film room: the masterpiece that is But I’m a Cheerleader. From its extremely campy humor and aesthetics to the iconic actors who performed in this influential film, it’s hard to watch and not fall in love.

For those who have never heard of this romantic comedy, But I’m a Cheerleader follows Megan (Natasha Lyonne), a cheerleader who’s put into conversion therapy by her family because they suspect she’s a lesbian.

Unaware of her own sexuality, through this “sexual redirection,” she’s able to find herself and fall in love despite all odds. The movie doesn’t take itself seriously and is extremely heavy on satirical comedy, an aspect that makes it so special.

Pink and Blue Are a Clue

But I’m a Cheerleader uses color throughout the film to showcase Megan’s world. Her parents and schoolmates, who disapprove of her sexual orientation, constantly wear beige and brown, whereas Megan is one of the only characters who wears vibrant colors throughout the film. While at conversion therapy, gender roles are also enforced through color, where pink and blue have been assigned to girls and boys, respectively.

Aside from the movie’s other entertaining aspects, the production designer should be applauded. The color palette is used very intentionally to create a happy aesthetic, forcing you not to stay sad if something is a little too relatable, and masking the dark themes that can only be explored through conversion therapy.

Ridiculous or Real?

Stereotypes and gender roles play a big part in this film, and they’re entirely used as a comedic tactic. The tasks Mary Brown (Cathy Moriarty) and Mike (RuPaul) make the students do at this “sexual redirection” school aren’t just hilarious; they also hit home because gender roles sometimes ask things of us that don’t make much sense.

Throughout my first watch, I was disappointed I hadn’t seen it before due to how connected it made me feel to the community. The jokes feel like something my friends and I would make, highlighting their relatability despite their absurdities.

A Love Story

In their conversion therapy school, named True Directions, Megan begins a romance with Graham (Clea DuVall), an edgy teenage dirtbag. Throughout Hollywood, lesbian representation has been done wrong many times, appealing to the male gaze despite lesbian relationships having nothing to do with them. The oversexualization of lesbians in the media to appease straight audiences isn’t something that connects with the queer community well.

This movie was able to portray not only the sweetness of a meaningful relationship between two women, but also shows the sexual side without being dramatized for enjoyment.

Representation Matters

The queer community has connected deeply to this movie. When asked how this movie makes them feel, lesbian FSU student Jay Fire had a few things to say.

“It makes me feel comforted, understood, joyous. I sob every time I watch it,” they said.

They shed tears, not only from how well each joke landed, but also from this movie’s ability to grasp the lesbian experience of growing up in a homophobic environment. This creates a sense of belonging for young queer people.

The movie doesn’t just portray lesbians; it has transgender and gay representation as well. During the ’90s, this wasn’t very common, so these topics shown in a comedic and lighthearted vibe have been very important to the queer community.

A Fantastic Choice of Actors

One of the best aspects of this movie is the actors. Queer icon and drag queen RuPaul’s appearance made this movie 10 times more enjoyable for me. It’s extremely entertaining to see a film from the ’90s with a big queer persona who’s still relevant to this day, taking the role of a “straight” man helping turn other gay men straight.

Lyonne and DuVall’s chemistry is beautiful on and off-screen. Their friendship is still going strong to this day, showing how much this movie impacted the actors and the audience. Both of these women are considered queer icons to this day, largely because of their roles in these movies.

For all my film nerds, Before Sunrise’s Julie Delpy also makes a short appearance in this movie, making it that much more enjoyable.



The Film’s True Message

Despite their friends, families, and True Direction’s efforts to make these queer teenagers “normal,” But I’m a Cheerleader proves that being queer is something inherent to a person, and no amount of reconversion or pressure will change who you really are inside.

When the students from True Directions chose to be themselves, there was a community outside the school that wanted them to be able to choose their own paths. Two gay men, Larry and Lloyd, who were previously part of the conversion school, helped the students experience the other side of the coin, showing what it’s like to be proudly queer, taking them to a gay bar to show them they’re not alone.

These two characters and their mission in the movie send the greatest message of all: if you’re not accepted somewhere, there’s a place for you elsewhere. Despite all the hatred, there’s still a community out there for queer people in places that’ll make them feel accepted and loved for who they truly are.

I can confidently say that But I’m a Cheerleader stays on my re-watch list no matter how many times I watch it. It’s a great experience with friends, partners, and by yourself. A comfort film like this is a great escape when the world feels chaotic; for your next movie night, I suggest grabbing your best snacks, building a blanket fort, and pressing play.

