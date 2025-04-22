The ‘Before’ Trilogy Is Magical: Here’s Why

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy, the Before Sunrise Trilogy is a cinematic masterpiece that redefines the romance genre. It isn’t just a love story— it’s a journey through time, emotions, and the raw realities of relationships.

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched each film, yet with each rewatch, I discover something different: a fresh perspective, an unspoken truth, a different shade of romance, or a reminder of the struggles that come with intimacy.

What sets this trilogy apart is its unique timeline — each film is released nine years apart, mirroring real-life relationships as they evolve. Unlike typical romance films that romanticize love as an endless honeymoon, these movies portray relationships with authenticity. They highlight the highs and lows, the fleeting magic of first encounters, the longing of missed opportunities, and the complexities of love and understanding after years of shared life.

As Ethan Hawke put it in an interview with The Guardian: “[Before Sunrise] is about what could be. [Before Sunset] is about what should have been. Before Midnight is about what it is.”

While I love all three, Before Midnight resonates with me the most. It’s raw, brutally honest, and incredibly real. It portrays love beyond the initial spark — love that has endured time, responsibilities, family, and work. It shows that just because a relationship changes, it doesn’t mean the love fades; it simply transforms.

Yet, the first two films hold their own kind of magic. The way the two main characters, Jesse and Céline, converse feels so real that you forget you’re watching a movie. Their chemistry is undeniable, and perhaps it’s because Hawke and Delpy themselves contributed to writing the script, so they had a better understanding of how these two characters should interact with each other. And, as you watch the films, you’ll notice how their words don’t feel scripted; they flow naturally, like two souls truly connecting.

Before Sunrise (1995): A Night in Vienna

The story begins when Jesse, an American traveller, meets Céline, a French student, on a train to Vienna. On a whim, he convinces her to get off the train and spend the night exploring the city with him. They wander through Vienna, talking endlessly about life, love, dreams, and everything in between.

As dawn approaches, they realize they’ve formed a deep, once-in-a-lifetime connection. But instead of exchanging contact details, they make a bold choice to leave their fate to the universe and meet again in six months at the same spot.

This first film captures more than just the beginning of a relationship; it reflects a stage of life. Jesse and Céline are young, uncertain, and still figuring out who they are. Their conversations are filled with curiosity and self-discovery as they navigate their beliefs, aspirations, and the endless possibilities ahead. They are free-spirited wanderers, exploring not just Vienna, but their own minds and emotions.

Their interactions mirror how relationships often begin. They are full of excitement, spontaneity, and unfiltered thoughts about life and love.

Before Sunset (2004): A Reunion in Paris

Life, as always, has its own plans. Nine years later, Jesse, now an author, writes a book inspired by that magical night. Céline, a regular at the Shakespeare and Company bookstore in Paris, stumbles upon a poster announcing Jesse’s book tour in Paris. She decides to surprise him.

Their reunion starts off cautiously, but soon, their conversation flows just like before, revealing untold truths, lingering feelings, and the roads not taken. If you pay close attention, you’ll notice how the events of that day in Paris align with their stage in life: questioning their choices, embracing the unknown, and seeing love as something vast and unshaped. This makes their connection all the more profound and relatable.

What happens next? I won’t spoil it for you, just go watch it to see how they ended up together!

Before Midnight (2013): Love, Time, and Reality

In the final chapter of the trilogy, Jesse and Céline are no longer just two lovers lost in conversation. They are partners, parents, and individuals carrying the weight of responsibilities.

One interesting fact that many might not know is that in Before Midnight, the characters are genuinely aged, and it’s not just makeup to make them look older. This is another reason why I love this film — it embraces truthfulness and strives to portray everything as close to reality as possible.

They spend a summer in Greece after Jesse receives an invitation from a friend to get some inspiration for one of his books. Now, life is different. They are a family of four, balancing their careers, their relationship, and their children. Jesse is a successful writer, yet financial concerns linger — will his income be enough to support their family? Meanwhile, Céline has put her own ambitions on hold, leaving her job and life in France to be with the man she loves. But despite their deep bond, tensions arise, and even the smallest disagreements spark arguments.

What changed? Time. They are no longer the carefree young dreamers who fell in love in Vienna, nor the two souls reconnecting in Paris after nearly a decade apart. Jesse and Céline have grown, and with growth comes complexity. Their conversations, once effortless and filled with wonder, now carry the weight of reality. Responsibilities, aging, and the evolving nature of love shape their relationship. The film beautifully captures how love is not just about passion — it’s about navigating life’s challenges together, even when the path isn’t always smooth.

We can see the beauty of conversation in these three films. I’ve always loved films driven by dialogue, and that’s exactly what makes this trilogy exceptional to me. Imagine meeting someone for the first time and effortlessly talking for hours — no forced conversations, no awkward silences, just pure, unfiltered connection. Jesse and Céline’s conversations feel intimate yet universal, profound yet spontaneous. It’s the kind of connection we all long for, the kind that makes you believe in the magic of words.

The Before trilogy isn’t just about romance; it’s about time, choices, regrets, and the beauty of simply talking to another soul. So if you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a favour — watch it, and lose yourself in the art of conversation.

If you’ve read this far, here’s an intriguing secret: The Before Trilogy is actually based on a true story. I’ll leave it to you to uncover the details!