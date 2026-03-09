Bruno Mars Revives Old-School Romance With His New Album ‘The Romantic’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Friday, Feb. 27, Bruno Mars dropped his first solo album in 10 years, titled The Romantic. During this long wait, Mars released the collaborative album An Evening With Silk Sonic alongside Anderson .Paak. This album was a musical masterpiece that revived 1970s soul and funk. He also appeared in several collaborations with artists like Rosé, Lady Gaga, and Sexyy Red, which was honestly a wild turn of events.

The Romantic has nine tracks and spans 31 minutes. The album leans heavily into 1970s soul-inspired production, layered with Latin instrumentation and rhythmic influences. Across the project, Mars tells a loose narrative about love, devotion, and eventual heartbreak.

Sonically, the album has elements of Silk Sonic with its live-band feel and vintage-inspired arrangements. As we evaluate this album, we’ll dive deeper into the production and lyrics.

The Review

“Risk It All”

Starting off strong with the first song of the album, “Risk It All,” Mars immediately sets the emotional tone. Lyrically, he makes it clear that he’d do anything for his lover. He’d quite literally risk it all (see what I did there?).

The lyrics remind me of his older hit “Grenade,” but in a more mature and modernized form. For example, lines like “Yes, I would die for you, baby” echo the same devotion as “I would run through a fire.” The difference here is in the production style. The track incorporates Latin guitar textures, mariachi-style accents, and acoustic instrumentation, giving the song a warm, live-band sound.

“Cha Cha Cha”

If Bruno Mars says to “Cha Cha Cha” after you risk it all, you cha cha cha. This song is easily one of the most playful moments on the album. The track leans into Afro-Latin percussion, featuring conga drums and salsa rhythms. The chorus incorporates lyrical elements from Juvenile’s “Slow Motion,” which gives the song a fun throwback moment.

While the production and rhythm are great, I’ll be honest, the chorus didn’t really stick with me. The track itself is amazing instrumentally, but the hook just didn’t hit the way I wanted it to.

“I Just Might”

The album’s single, “I Just Might,” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart as No. 1. The song has an energy that instantly makes you want to get up and dance. The production blends funk baselines and layered background vocals, creating a rhythm that feels both modern and retro.

The second half breakdown and outro are particularly impressive, with the instrumentation pulling back before building again into a fuller arrangement. When I first heard the song, I was on the fence, but it’s really grown on me. And the music video? Chef’s kiss. The dancing was on point, and with multiple Brunos, I was in heaven.

“God Was Showing Off”

“God Was Showing Off” might actually be one of the biggest compliments you can give someone. In this track, Mars completely idolizes his lover, describing her as a miracle and practically worshipping her beauty. This song leans heavily into romantic lyricism and classic flirtatious pickup-line writing, something Mars has always been great at.

“Why You Wanna Fight?”

Now the emotional shift begins with “Why You Wanna Fight?” The album moves deeper into R&B territory, and suddenly, we’re down bad and in our feelings. Mars is basically on his knees begging his partner not to leave. The opening electric guitar riff immediately sets the tone for the entire track, creating a moody atmosphere.

There’s also this bell-like piano tone that appears after the first vocal line, adding a subtle melodic texture. Combined with the layered backing vocals and emotional vocal delivery, this track feels complete. The vibes on this one are honestly astronomical.

“On My Soul”

Next, we have a track that oddly reminds me of a Christmas song, “On My Soul.” We’re still dealing with unrequited love, but the energy of the track is much brighter. The song features a cheerful tempo, groovy guitar riffs, and recurring trumpet lines that bring a lively brass-band feel to the production.

Lyrically, Mars is expressing his deep commitment and desire to be with his lover forever. Unlike most men at FSU (I said what I said), Mars actually seems excited about commitment rather than running from it.

“Something Serious”

“Something Serious” keeps the emotional intensity going. Mars is still simping hard and clearly wants more from the relationship. As the title suggests, he’s looking for a serious relationship, something real, something lasting, something that could even turn into a family one day.

The songwriting didn’t really resonate with me the same way some of the other tracks did. After listening a few times, I can confidently say this was my least favorite track on the album.

“Nothing Left”

This is where the album’s first real heartbreak moment hits. In “Nothing Left,” the relationship has clearly reached a breaking point. Things that once felt meaningful now feel empty. Throughout the earlier tracks, Mars was the one giving everything. Now he’s asking for something back.

The production here is easily one of the strongest on the album. The chord progression, drum grooves, and electric guitar arrangements create a rich emotional soundscape. Mars’ vocals were passionate, and you can hear the vulnerability in his voice. The guitar solo brings back the nostalgic elements of classic ’70s and ’80s soul and soft rock.

“Dance With Me”

The final track, “Dance With Me,” closes the album on a softer, reflective note. It’s another slow track that highlights Mars’ uncertainty about the future of his relationship. He hopes that when the music ends, he and his partner will somehow fall in love again.

This song creates a dreamy and emotional atmosphere. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to sway back and forth and shine your phone flashlight in the air at a concert.

Well, I guess we never really get over unrequited love. The album ends with unresolved feelings, leaving us in that same emotional space of love and longing. Overall, I’d rate The Romantic an 8/10, mostly because while the production and songwriting are strong, many of the songs don’t feel drastically different from Mars’ previous work.

That being said, I actually appreciate that this album doesn’t seem overly focused on chasing mainstream hits. “Risk It All” and “I Just Might” are definitely the standout tracks, while some of the others feel a little familiar. Still, it’s another solid project from Bruno Mars, an artist who never misses.

