From Doak to Don’t Text Me: The Narcissus Epidemic

From Doak to Don’t Text Me discusses real dating horror stories from girls at FSU with a running theme. These stories are retold in a comedic way by illustrating some shocking experiences college students have while navigating the world of dating.

I remember when I learned about the Greek mythology story of Narcissus, the man who was so in love with himself that he died. Some versions say that while staring at his reflection in a body of water, he fell in and drowned, and some versions say that he was there staring for so long that he died of starvation.

Nonetheless, the beauty he perceived in himself was ultimately his downfall. Narcissus couldn’t truly love anyone other than himself. Thanks to Narcissus, we get this term: narcissism. I’m sure a few names automatically pop up when we think of this word. However, what’s it like when we’re romantically involved with these kinds of people?

A few weeks ago, I sent out a Google form that asked girls at FSU to share their dating horror stories. Of course, not just with dating, but with people they talked to or even just had a brief fling with.

Some of these stories had me laughing uncontrollably, and some had me sitting in silence for a minute. The stories that are featured in this article are based on a few of the submissions. This is the first article in this column, “From Doak to Don’t Text Me,” so stay tuned for future articles!

That being said, this week’s theme is “The Narcissus Epidemic.” Ladies, grab your cup of tea, get your popcorn out, and cozy up as you read about some of these close encounters with narcissists in the wild at FSU.

Pretty Women, Petty Men

Our first story is about a girl who found herself deeply woven in a toxic relationship. These types of men that forge this toxicity roam out in broad daylight and often use gaslighting and manipulation to make their partners believe they’re “lucky” to be dating them. Right, “lucky.”

Imagine our protagonist excited for a summer abroad, ready for the warm, sunny, and very scenic Spain. She tells her partner, “I think I want to go to Spain for the summer!” He looks at her and immediately grimaces.

As if the embodiment of the phrase, he exclaims, “It’s my way or the highway!” while stomping his feet and waving his arms in the air. He even sheds a few tears (okay, maybe he didn’t actually do all that) and proclaims that she can’t go to Spain because he wants to go to Italy!

“Are you even in the study abroad program?” asks our protagonist. “No, but I want —”

Okay, off to a great start. Our leading lady loves to play video games, so she hops on for a game. She turns on voice chat only to be berated by a random Discord moderator who rapidly fires weird comments towards her. Horrified, she tells her partner. He responds with the ever-so comforting phrase: “You cheated on me?”

All of these events, one after the other, lead to this girl not being able to take it anymore. She ends it with him, to which he then ghosts her. After two days of ghosting, he calls and says that she didn’t deserve him anyway. That was the last time they spoke. Truly, that last statement is the cherry on top for a controlling narcissist!

Women’s Feelings? Nah, They Don’t Matter

This story begins with a talking stage that occurred a few months before our two characters came to FSU. After making plans to meet up in the fall, they spent a beautiful night filled with banter, interesting conversations, and laughter. As a gentleman, he walks her home. In true La La Land fashion, I’m sure they also broke out in a song and dance, because that’s what two people do when they like each other.

Following this evening of rom-com romance, they continue to talk to each other for weeks. You know, that classic stay up until 3 a.m. talk. However, the girl gets busy, as one does at a highly academic university, but he just wants to see her again. Aww, so romantic! “Come meet me at the Tally Strip,” he begs.

Okay, less romantic. Regardless, the girl meets him at the club, where she sees him standing in line with another girl. Maybe that’s just his friend, right? Our protagonist continues to talk to him, and then all of a sudden, he randomly ghosts her. What happens the next day? He hard-launches a relationship.

Wait, the story doesn’t end there. One year later, the girl is going through a breakup, and in the mood to just have someone to talk to, so she texts that guy. The girl meets up with him in hopes of having another dreamy night, as they did a year ago. Although once they meet up…

“What’s your favorite color?” says the man. “Hah! That’s funny,” she responds, “You don’t remember from a year ago?”

“What do you mean? This is the first time we’re meeting.”

He didn’t even remember her from the first time that they had talked. Wow, talk about a narcissistic man who craves so much attention that he can’t even keep track of all the sources of it!

Of course, I’m not here to educate you on narcissism because this concept has several different forms, and I’m no expert. I’m just some random English major! All jokes aside, I hope you were able to sit down and enjoy these crazy stories from real girls at FSU.

Just like with the story of Narcissus, some individuals believe they’re entitled and sometimes superior, but remember that this front is often a guise shielding insecurity. Beware, ladies, these Narcissuses are all around us. However, let us use Wendy Williams’ quote, “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment,” as garlic to these narcissists. I’m going to wield this quote with me wherever I go. Bye-bye, “humiliationships!”

Do you have a story you want to share? Fill out this anonymous Google form for your FSU dating horror story to be featured in the upcoming article in this column, “From Doak to Don’t Text Me.”

