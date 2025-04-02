April 2025 Movie Preview: 5 Films I’m Excited For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I’ve been keeping an eye on the movie scene lately, and I’ve got to say Hollywood has had a rough few years. Between Disney’s Snow White remake falling flat despite its sky-high budget, Harold and the Purple Crayon missing the mark with families, and Madame Web becoming the latest casualty of superhero fatigue, it’s been a bit of a mess at the box office.

As someone who genuinely loves movies, I’ve been hoping for a comeback. Luckily, April looks promising. All of these films are going to be released in theaters and may be the hit that brings back movie theatre culture. There are a handful this month that I think could not only draw crowds but also spark some real conversation. Here are the four that have my full attention.

Drop

Release Date: April 11

Drop looks like a tightly wound, nerve-racking thriller. Meghann Fahy plays Violet, a widowed mother whose night out turns into a nightmare when a stranger threatens her family. It’s highly anticipated, and the critic reviews coming in are positive, with an 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. With producers like Michael Bay and Jason Blum behind the scenes and early reviews praising its suspense and energy, this one climbed straight to the top of my watchlist.

That said, some early chatter has questioned how it handles trauma, especially when children are involved. I love a good thriller, but only when it treats its characters and audience with care. If Drop can walk that line, it might be one of the strongest genre entries of the year.

Warfare

Release Date: April 11

Warfare is one of the most highly anticipated films of the month. It’s a real-time Iraq War drama co-directed by Alex Garland and former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza. The story is based on Mendoza’s personal experience, and it’s filmed to make you feel like you are right there with the unit.

It could become this year’s Civil War, another A24 hit. This film feels like it will be very authentic; the cast went through three weeks of Navy SEAL training in preparation. It’s also exciting to see Noah Centineo take on a serious role, stepping away from his usual rom-com territory. The combination of Garland’s intellect and Mendoza’s authenticity has me very interested.

A Minecraft Movie

Release Date: April 4



As someone who has spent far too many hours building in Minecraft growing up, I’m curious to see how this one plays out. Directed by Jared Hess, the mind behind Napoleon Dynamite, this movie drops four misfit characters into the game’s world and sends them on a quest to get back home. Jason Momoa and Jack Black, playing Steve, lead the cast.

Some people are already calling it cringey, but the viral TikTok clips are gaining momentum. I wouldn’t be surprised if people went to see it just to experience those scenes on the big screen. Still, I hope the film focuses on creativity and adventure instead of just chasing flashy visuals and merchandising.

Until Dawn

Release Date: April 25

Fans of the game know exactly what kind of tension this adaptation is aiming for. A group of friends, a remote snowy lodge, and supernatural horror unfolding one secret at a time. It has Scream and The Thing energy, but hopefully with its own cinematic identity.

According to Forbes, reviewers and fans of the game are claiming that the movie is too different, with it starring original main characters and a slightly different location but with the same story. I think a new take on a popular game could still be interesting. I personally love horror movies, even the terribly cringey ones, and I’ve been a fan of past video game adaptations, so I’m excited!

If the film can hold onto the game’s tight pacing and dread, it could be a horror sleeper hit. At the very least, it looks like a fun, creepy night out.

What films are you looking forward to watching? Let me know!

