The New ‘Snow White’: My Honest Review

Disney’s remake of Snow White was announced in the fall of 2024 and released on March 21. Some people were extremely excited about the reimagination of the movie, while others were not as pleased.

Since there have been so many written controversies and publicity about the remake, it makes it hard to give it a chance. Disney set out to modernize the classic fairytale but left audiences slightly disappointed. The movie is not horrible like the internet makes it out to be, but it’s also not an incredible movie. I would say this film is more of an in-between.

Although it’s a controversial thing to say, I actually liked this movie. I doubt you’ll catch me rewatching it, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy the movie. I would rank this film a 6 or a 6.5 out of 10. I know this film hasn’t been ranking very high recently, but my ranking is pretty generous compared to others, and I have my reasons for it.

Currently, the film has a 1.6/10 rating on IMDb, 42 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 50 percent on Metacritic. One major reason for this low rating, I think, has to do with the dwarfs. They were honestly creepy. I think that they could have used actual people or even just made the CGI better, as they just looked unnatural the entire movie. My friend also said they were creepy, commenting that Grumpy reminded her of her high school history teacher.

Snow White’s outfit during the first half of the movie was also an interesting choice. Although she does go on to wear her traditional yellow, red, and blue dress, the movie begins with Snow in a brownish, medieval-inspired outfit that some fans find dull and unflattering.

Something I particularly liked about the film was the use of color and design. It does a good job of reflecting the tone of the story. At the beginning of the film, a lot of color is used to represent the warmth, joy, and kindness of the kingdom and Snow’s life before her evil stepmother takes over. This aligns with the classic fairy tale theme of brightness, representing innocence and goodness. The kingdom looks full of life with its rich fabrics, warm lighting, and Snow’s initial optimism.

As the story progresses and the danger intensifies, the color decreases, shifting to a duller, plain, and fearful world. The forest, which is already dark and sometimes scary, intensifies as it almost tries to attack her. The use of color represents Snow’s fear and isolation as she runs for her life. The loss of color could also be used to represent the Evil Queen’s strict and oppressive rule, draining the world of its warmth and color as she solidifies her control over the kingdom.

The Evil Queen’s outfits were on fire, though. You can tell how much work was put into it and making her, rightfully so, look like a powerful sorceress.

On a similar note, the animals were adorable! They brought the warmth, innocence, and kindness that Snow White needed when she found herself scared and alone in the forest. You could hear everyone in the movie theater “aww” every time an animal came on screen.

Another thing that bothered me throughout the movie was Snow White’s hair. It appears that in the remake, Rachel Zegler is wearing a wig, which seems somewhat unnatural. The wig felt too artificial and acted as a distraction for a while. Additionally, her hair part was also super messed up, standing out as odd and not put together. I understand that Disney probably wanted to make the hair seem more modern and natural, but instead, it was a huge distraction in the movie.

In both the original and 2025 editions of the movie, Snow White also appears to be delusional! To an extent, she is trustworthy and optimistic, which at some points was entertaining, and at other times, she felt like that one friend who is completely “delulu,” and you don’t know whether you should hug her or strangle her for her decisions.

Despite Snow White being a highly anticipated watch like other Disney princess remakes, the modern film did not live up to its original work. This movie may not be the “fairest of them all,” but it’s worth a chance. Check it out for yourself and see what you think.

