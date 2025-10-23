All Hallows’ Eve: The Sacred Roots of a Spooky Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween might be all about costumes, candy, and adorable pumpkin photos now, but it actually has a surprisingly sacred backstory. Before haunted houses and horror movie marathons took over, Oct. 31 was known as All Hallows’ Eve, a night focused on prayer, reflection, and remembrance.

It’s the evening before All Saints’ Day, one of the holiest celebrations in the Christian calendar, dedicated to honoring those who lived with deep faith and love. You could think of it as the quiet before the celebration. The name “Halloween” comes from “All Hallows’ Eve,” where the word hallow means “holy,” and eve refers to the evening before something significant.

Just as Christmas Eve prepares hearts for Christmas day, All Hallows’ Eve was meant to prepare people for All Saints’ Day, a time to remember every saint in heaven, from the famous ones like St. Francis of Assisi and St. Joan of Arc to the countless others who led ordinary but faithful lives.

All Hallows’ Eve: the night before the celebration

All Hallows’ Eve used to look very different from how it does today. Instead of costumes and candy, it was a vigil: a night of quiet preparation. Families prayed, fasted, and lit candles to remember saints and loved ones who’d passed away. It was a time to pause and ponder life, death, and what comes after in a peaceful way, not a frightening one.

In medieval Europe, church bells would ring into the night, calling people to prayer. Families often attended evening services and prayed the Litany of the Saints. Some people went door to door offering prayers for the souls of the dead in exchange for small treats or food. This practice, known as “souling,” is believed to have inspired the modern tradition of trick-or-treating.

Many believed that the veil between this world and the next was thinner that night, allowing the living and the departed to feel closer than usual. That belief was rooted in hope, not fear. It reminded people that love and faith connect the living and the dead, even across time and distance.

When two traditions meet

As Christianity spread into Celtic regions, it encountered Samhain, an ancient pagan festival marking the end of the harvest season and the start of winter. Samhain celebrated the change of seasons and reflected on death and renewal. People lit bonfires, wore costumes, and honored the spirits of those who’d passed.

The Church often chose to adapt to local customs rather than eliminate them. As a result, elements of Samhain blended with Christian traditions surrounding All Hallows’ Eve. Over time, bonfires, costumes, and candles merged with prayer and remembrance, creating a new kind of celebration that held both sacred and seasonal significance.

When these traditions reached America through Irish and Scottish immigrants, they continued to evolve. Costumes became more playful, community gatherings replaced vigils, and Halloween transformed into the fun, lighthearted celebration we know today. Despite these changes, the spiritual essence of the night quietly remains beneath the surface.

A different kind of reflection

Halloween is now often seen as a night of fun and creativity, yet its roots serve as a meaningful reminder of purpose and connection. The night was initially intended to remember and honor those who came before. That spirit of reflection can still bring beauty to today’s festivities. All Hallows’ Eve shows that joy and reverence can coexist.

Recognizing that history doesn’t mean abandoning modern traditions. It’s possible to enjoy parties and candy while also taking time to appreciate the deeper roots of the night. Lighting a candle for someone who has passed away, saying a short prayer, or thinking of someone who inspires kindness or courage can all help restore the night’s original intent.

The saints weren’t perfect beings with halos and miracles; they were human beings who chose to live with love, forgiveness, and faith, often in ordinary circumstances. Remembering them can be a quiet but powerful act.

finding light through the darkness

Halloween has evolved over the years, but its message of transformation remains constant. The night has always symbolized light pushing back darkness, fear giving way to hope, and endings leading to new beginnings. That’s what makes it so captivating, even today.

As the air turns crisp and the smell of woodsmoke and cinnamon drifts through the evening, it’s helpful to pause and remember what this season truly celebrates. All Hallows’ Eve started as a reflection on holiness, courage, and eternal life. Beneath the costumes and candy, it still holds the same timeless message: the light of faith and love never fades, even when the night feels its darkest.

When jack-o’-lanterns glow on porches and laughter fills the streets, it’s easy to forget that this night began as a time of reflection and gratitude. All Hallows’ Eve was never meant to be just spooky; it was meant to remind us that love, faith, and goodness persist even in dark times. A flickering candle, a warm prayer, or a simple act of kindness can carry the same sacred energy that once defined the night.

So, while you celebrate with friends, carve pumpkins, or watch a scary movie, take a moment to honor what came before. All Hallows’ Eve isn’t just about ghosts or ghouls; it’s about the quiet, enduring glow that connects us all.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us onInstagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!