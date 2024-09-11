A Roll Call of 2024’s Most Iconic Pop Girlies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Undeniably, 2024 has provided one of the richest, most diverse, and fun sets of pop female albums of any year to date. Us pop girlies were fed, and we were fed well.

We have witnessed many breakout artists, albums that redefined genres, and undeniable stars. But why? Why all of this music? Why is the Billboard Top 100 list dominated by women now more than ever? (Not that I’m complaining).

From a sociological standpoint, you could argue that the post-COVID-quarantine society allowed for a broad array of expression in the music industry. Social media boomed in popularity, and musical dance trends came alive on TikTok and Instagram. Also, more female pop stars are embracing femininity and confident stardom, which inspire women around the world to idolize their work.

But there is still this new catalyst for female artists to be adored and brought to fame this year. Two standout women that come to mind are Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. Both artists had been producing for years, yet boomed in 2024. This could be traced to the popularity of tours since both aforementioned artists opened for The Eras Tour and the GUTS World Tour.

Let’s take a moment to recap some of the excellent womanly work of 2024 and how it aided in the rise of female pop stardom.

Sabrina Carpenter: Short n’ Sweet

Ah, our favorite Disney Channel, Polly Pocket Pop Princess. Sabrina Carpenter rocked the world with her hit single “Espresso” in April, followed by her album Short n’ Sweet.

Her rise to fame was sudden and exciting to witness, yet one could argue carefully planned. She played pieces from her previous album, Emails I Can’t Send, on the radio to carefully anticipate her explosion into the mainstream pop world. And with this, “Carpenter’s voice became commonplace on some of the biggest FM stations in the country.”

If I had to put my finger on what is so lovable about Sabrina Carpenter, I would say it’s the unfiltered balance between her sweet and feminine presence compared to her raw, blunt, and sexual lyrics. It is almost refreshing to see such a large pop star sing directly about some of the most tumultuous feelings that are associated with womanhood.

Personally, she made my favorite album of 2024.

Charli XCX: brat

Talk about a woman who didn’t just make an album but instead shaped an entire subculture. Everywhere you turned in 2024, girls all over the world were embracing their “brat summers.”

Charli XCX is by no means a new name in the music industry. She and Icona Pop released what could contend for the best pop song of all time, “I Love It,” in 2012, and she has continued to build her name ever since. Despite this, there is nothing that could have prepared the world for what brat has done.

brat revolutionized what it means to make dance-pop music. The lifestyle created by this album inspired TikTok dances, Roblox games (hello, fellow “Dress to Impress” lovers), and new club beats worldwide. The unique nature of the genre makes brat the new classic that it is.

Taylor swift: the Tortured poets department

Swift’s rise to her insane level of fame in 2024 was established by The Eras Tour. If you did not know who Taylor Swift was before that tour, now you do. It is the highest-grossing tour of all time, grossing over 1 billion dollars.

She built a strong fan base surrounded by ideals of sisterhood, nostalgia, and love. The Tortured Poets Department double album rocked the world with its poetic nature, profound lyrics, and sheer length (31 songs!). But let’s be honest here. Swift could’ve released just about anything and still maintained her gigantic fame.

With 11 different eras to dive into, Swift’s stardom shines brightest due to her range in taste. She has been a role model in 2024 to show women that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

Ariana Grande: Eternal Sunshine

Grande opened a lot of doors with this album. The vulnerability displayed in her lyricism and soundtrack was nothing less than impressionably masterful. Like Swift, I think Grande has a broad range of eras within each album. But this one. This one. I feel like we are finally hearing the music Ariana has needed us to hear all along.

If anything, this release only adds to Grande’s stardom as it juxtaposes the other bubbly and upbeat pop albums of 2024. Not to say Eternal Sunshine doesn’t have some upbeat hits, but the real bulk of this album comes from its gentle melodrama.

Billie Eilish: Hit me hard and soft

No one, and I mean no one, is doing it like Miss Eilish. The quality, the complexity, the diversity, the popularity, the authenticity — I cannot say enough about Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Eilish is young. To have watched her grow in her sound, her confidence, and her persona have been nothing short of an adventure. As a fan, I am grateful for her level of vulnerability and craft. I think there’s something special about seeing something so unique develop right before your eyes. I think that magical sparkle is exactly what makes Eilish so popular.

Chappell roan: the rise and fall of a midwest princess

Ok, look. I recognize that The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was not released in 2024. But honestly? I don’t care! Its fame accumulated in 2024 and to talk about feminine music in 2024 without addressing Chappell Roan would be a crime.

Chappell Roan is funky, interesting, and talented. She has released bop after bop. Her representation of the LGBTQ+ community by releasing openly queer music follows in the footsteps of so many gay icons.

The best part about Chappell Roan is that she is unapologetically herself at all times. Her recent boundary-setting is proof that no matter any level of fame, she will continue to push and protect herself and others. This bravery, along with her intense vocal range and her amazing costume team, make me want to dance in my seat with every stream.

Honorable Mentions

As much as I would love to continue, it is time to wrap up this dissection of 2024 pop culture. But before I go, I would love to honorably mention some other excellent women who have been breaking boundaries this year.

Shoutout to: Tate McRae, Clairo, Beyonce, Kacey Musgraves, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

I am looking forward to many more potential releases from other amazing women. Make sure to stream all the lovely ladies above. Until next year!

