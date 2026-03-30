A Breakdown of My Current ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Theories

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a big Marvel fan, Spider-Man has always been one of my favorites. His powers are intriguing, yet don’t go unchecked. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were undeniably great actors for this famed role, both bringing their own charm.

In my opinion, Tom Holland depicts the perfect balance of superhero and high-school nerd. His past three movies have been hugely successful, grossing more than $3.9 million in four years.

The newest installment in Holland’s superhero series, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, premieres July 31. With a recent trailer release, theories have begun circulating about Peter Parker’s fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Spider-Man has had many different eras in the comics, so it’s tough to pin down exactly what direction this movie will go in, though I have a few theories myself.

Symbiote Host Peter Parker View this post on Instagram As a fan of Venom, I’m rooting for this theory the most by far. The end-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage shows Eddie Brock and his symbiote, Venom, being transported from their universe to that of the MCU. In the credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom and Eddie, who are contemplating visiting Spider-Man, are presumably sent back to their own universe. Unbeknownst to Eddie, a small bit of Venom was left behind. In the comics, Spider-Man becomes Venom’s host for a stint. In the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, Parker is shown going through a mysterious transformation, featuring organic webs and pitch-black eyes. Both of these are consistent with symbiote-host Spider-Man; Venom grants Spider-Man powers that go beyond Parker’s scientific prowess. Many signs are pointing to Venom being present in this new movie, but the writers and directors may choose to go in a more unique direction. Man-Spider i am so man-spider!peter pilled you guys don't get it pic.twitter.com/eWs3fJN4iL — 🌷 , petra! 𝜗𝜚 (@peterfemmejay) March 22, 2026 Man-Spider is something out of many people’s nightmares. In the comics, Parker has a run-in with a villain that turns him into a giant spider. He doesn’t stay in this form for long, however. Once he transforms back into a human, Parker is even stronger, with organic webs and an ability to communicate with insects and arachnids due to increased Spider-Sense. The new trailer shows, along with organic webbing and arachnid-like eyes, that Parker has an incredibly strong Spider-Sense, sensitive to a simple water drop. As a fan, I don’t particularly want to see this grisly transformation, but it would set this movie apart from other Spider-Mans and MCU movies. If done right, this could be one of the best arcs MCU Spider-Man has seen. Hobgoblin Ned Why could I totally see this Ned becoming Hobgoblin like something’s different.. https://t.co/yt5LH47hFg — ໊ (@wandasattorney) March 18, 2026 Ned Leeds, Parker’s former best friend, had a small role in the trailer, mainly serving to show Parker mourning his old life. Leeds may have a more vital role in the story if the MCU decides to turn him into the Hobgoblin, as seen in the comics. Comic Leeds becomes the Hobgoblin as a distraction to the real Hobgoblin’s identity. I believe that the MCU may make Leeds choose to become the Hobgoblin on his own accord. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Leeds promises Parker that he will never become a villain. Now that Leeds has forgotten his relationship with Parker, anything can happen. With no loyalty to Parker, Leeds could choose to fight against Spider-Man. There are many questions left unanswered with this theory. What’s his motive? Can Parker reignite his friendship, saving his alter-ego? Hopefully, we will get these answers in the new movie.

No matter what direction the writers go with this movie, it’ll be heart-wrenching and action-packed, with new and old characters providing interesting dynamics in the chaos of Parker’s life.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!