With Halloween just around the corner, there’s no better way to get into the spooky spirit than imagining which classic Halloween movie represents your dorm! FSU’s unique dorms all have their quirks and vibes, so whether you’re in a bustling freshman hall or a quiet apartment-style dorm, there’s a Halloween movie that perfectly matches your FSU home.

Each movie has its own flavor of thrills and chills, just as each dorm brings something unique to campus life. So, whether you’re a lover of Hocus Pocus at Southgate or a fanatic of The Conjuring in Wildwood, see where your dorm stands on the spooky spectrum this season!

Southgate: Hocus Pocus (1993) Southgate is full of social energy, making it the perfect match for Hocus Pocus! The Sanderson sisters bring a lively mix of magic and chaos to the Halloween spirit, which is exactly what this bustling dorm embodies. Landis Hall: The Haunting of Hill House (2018) Landis has that classic, studious charm. It’s a timeless ghost story. The Haunting of Hill House perfectly fits this vibe. Though not a movie, the short series blends intellectual depth with a spine-tingling atmosphere. The mood of this movie is ideal for Landis’ quieter, refined crowd. Broward Hall: Scream (1996) Broward is known for its central social atmosphere, and Scream’s mix of thrilling suspense and high school drama is a match! This dorm feels like the backdrop for a classic slasher movie, where friendship and excitement run high until the scares kick in! Dorman & Deviney Halls: The Addams Family (1991) View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOTH ROCKSTARS (@gothrockstars) These newer dorms bring a quirky yet stylish vibe to FSU. Just like The Addams Family, they stand out with a mix of sleek charm and a touch of playful eccentricity. Living here is like having a Halloween family that’s weird in all the best ways. Reynolds Hall: Beetlejuice (1988) Reynolds is one of FSU’s older dorms, and it’s full of vintage appeal. It’s much like Beetlejuice with its timeless, unconventional style. It’s classic, a bit quirky, and has plenty of character. Reynolds is a perfect “strange and unusual” setting! Gilchrist Hall: Halloween (1978) Gilchrist has a subtle, low-key energy, like the original Halloween. Its calm setting is perfect for those who enjoy a quieter dorm life with a hint of spooky undertones. The serenity mixed with suspense makes it an ideal place for a classic, slow-burn horror vibe. Salley Hall: The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Salley’s dorms lend a more independent, off-the-grid vibe, like The Cabin in the Woods. Living here feels like having your own space for a bit of adventure and mystery away from the main hustle of campus life. Ragans Hall: Coraline (2009) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coraline Jones (@coraline.content) Ragans is all about creating a home away from home, with a cozy yet slightly unsettling vibe that fits Coraline perfectly. Its apartment-style setup provides that close-knit, almost eerie feel where comfort meets curiosity. Wildwood Hall: The Conjuring (2013) A bit farther out from the center of campus, Wildwood gives a more isolated feel, which matches well with The Conjuring’s intense haunted-house horror. Living here brings an added thrill with its slightly secluded location. McCollum Hall: Practical Magic (1998) This dorm’s suite-style setup fosters a little community of friends, just like the sisterhood in Practical Magic. It’s cozy, magical, and has a sense of light-hearted mystery, perfect for creating some Halloween magic with friends.

Happy Halloween, FSU! Which dorm-movie match are you?