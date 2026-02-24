9 Celebrities Who Need To Be on ‘The Muppet Show’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In February 2026, The Muppet Show made its return with a half-hour special, guest-starring Sabrina Carpenter. As a life-long fan of The Muppets myself, I loved every minute of the special. However, with it came the question: Are The Muppets back for good? Better yet, if so, who would be the next stars they add to their guest list?

The way I see it, to be a good guest on The Muppet Show, a guest has to meet one of two requirements: They need to either interact with The Muppets as if they aren’t Muppets, or, through their interactions, become a Muppet themself — they must either raise The Muppets to humanity or delve into Muppetry.

Using this guide, I’ve crafted my dream Muppet guest list, which might just be the best guest list to ever exist.

CILLIAN MURPHY

View this post on Instagram It’s no secret to those who know me, but I love Cillian Murphy. While this might be biased, I think he’s the perfect guest; someone who’d be fun and different. His chill, dare I say esoteric, vibes would be such a fun combination with The Muppets’ eccentricities. Just imagine him interacting with Sam the Eagle. I can already see them somehow diving into some deep, philosophical conversation that drags in other Muppets, until eventually everyone’s missed their cue and the show has just turned into another Actors on Actors. I have a feeling that the only public appearance Murphy would ever enjoy would be on The Muppet Show.

MEGAN THEE STALLION

View this post on Instagram Hear me out. This would be so funny, and I just know Miss Piggy, a hot girl herself, would feel so taken by Megan. Imagine, if you will, a live musical performance starring Megan Thee Stallion with Rizzo the Rat going absolutely ham on the mic. Believe it or not, I feel like Megan Thee Stallion is more on the “becomes a Muppet” side of the requirements to guest star. In my perfect world, Megan Thee Stallion shows up to the theatre, and immediately, all The Muppets are obsessed with her. I can already picture a plotline where Fozzie Bear and Pepé the King Prawn both vie for her attention but get turned down in favor of Rowlf.

FINN WOLFHARD

View this post on Instagram Finn Wolfhard would also successfully become a Muppet. I’m only more convinced of this after his most recent appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), one that, without a doubt, has become one of my favorite episodes solely for his performances. For some reason I can’t explain, his brand of humor reminds me of Gonzo the Great at times, but then Rizzo the Rat other times. I don’t know how he makes that work, but he does, and so I need to see him interact with both of these characters.

ROBERT PATTINSON

View this post on Instagram The most recent movie I saw with Robert Pattinson was The Lighthouse, and I’m not saying that it impacted my decision to include him on this guest list, but I’m not saying it didn’t. Pattinson is one of those actors who’s both a generational talent and insanely hilarious in interviews in the most nonchalant way possible. I feel like he’d get along well with Honeydew and Beaker, and Uncle Deadly, or perhaps the lesser-known legal consultant of The Muppets, Joe the Legal Weasel. Honestly, I’m certain that Pattinson would get along well with every Muppet given that he’d release his true Muppet-self, and if you have any doubts about that, just recall that photo of him in the tracksuit.

BOWEN YANG

View this post on Instagram Controversial opinion, but I don’t want Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo on The Muppet Show. I don’t think they could successfully convince me that they genuinely are in awe of The Muppets, nor do I think they could tap into the true essence of being a Muppet themselves. Bowen Yang, however? I’m sold. He could do both. Both his time on SNL and his podcast Las Culturista have persuaded me that Yang would be an absolute joy to watch on The Muppet Show. I’d even love to see a musical performance from him… maybe even a rendition of “What is This Feeling” with Miss Piggy.

RACHEL ZEGLER

View this post on Instagram Want another guest who can have an amazing musical performance and also successfully interact with The Muppets? Rachel Zegler is another great pick. I think that Zegler would raise The Muppets to her level, similar to Carpenter’s most recent episode. To be honest, I’m not 100% sure that I’d be genuinely convinced that she sees The Muppets entirely as humans. However, I think I’d be okay with this in exchange for seeing her musical performances and her interactions with Kermit, Fozzie, and Gonzo. I can already see a performance of “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story with Camilla and the chickens, or a duet with Rowlf on the piano.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

View this post on Instagram Of course, I can’t mention fun public appearances without mentioning the OG of hilarious interviews, Jennifer Lawrence. For years now, her media appearances have led her to be considered one of the funniest, most down-to-earth actresses, and because of this, I think she’d thrive with The Muppets. Honestly, Lawrence wouldn’t have to become a Muppet because she already embodies Muppet energy perfectly.

IDRIS ELBA

View this post on Instagram When crafting this list, I honestly wasn’t sure if Idris Elba had already been in a Muppet project, and I was shocked to find he hadn’t. It’d be such a great combination. Most people would probably say that Elba has a reserved, wise, and stoic vibe. I don’t disagree with this, but most people also seem to forget that he voices Chief Bogo in the Zootopia films and was in Cats (2019). That man has a whimsical side. He would become a Muppet.

CONNOR STORRIE